Save $360 on this brilliant 4TB portable SanDisk SSD

If you are after a fast and portable SSD to take all your work with you while on the road or a big drive to safely store your work while on a shoot, then this tremendous deal on the SanDisk 4TB portable SSD from B&H will save you $360 - that's an incredible deal for our best Memorial Day sales hub.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB| was $799.00 |now $439.99

Save $360: If you need tons of space, 4TB should probably do you. This kind of size for a zippy solid state drive is never going to come cheap, but we reckon this is the best price you're likely to find at the moment.

US DEAL

Take your data with you using this huge 4TB in size, but small in design, Extreme Portable SSD V2 from SanDisk. Designed for performance under adverse conditions, this durable 4TB SSD features read and write speeds go up to 1050 and 1000 MB/s, respectively. Bus powered, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD utilizes a USB Type-C connection, while a USB Type-C to C cable is included, along with a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter so you can use any device to back up to this huge and portable storage.

