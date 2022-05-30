Save $360 on this brilliant 4TB portable SanDisk SSD

By published

Shed a massive $360 off the gigantic 4TB portable SSD from SanDisk this Memorial Day

SanDisk 4TB Portable SSD
(Image credit: SanDisk)

If you are after a fast and portable SSD to take all your work with you while on the road or a big drive to safely store your work while on a shoot, then this tremendous deal on the SanDisk 4TB portable SSD from B&H will save you $360 (opens in new tab) - that's an incredible deal for our best Memorial Day sales hub.  (opens in new tab)

SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB|was $799.00|now $439.99 (opens in new tab)
Save $360: If you need tons of space, 4TB should probably do you. This kind of size for a zippy solid state drive is never going to come cheap, but we reckon this is the best price you're likely to find at the moment.
Take your data with you using this huge 4TB in size, but small in design, Extreme Portable SSD V2 from SanDisk. Designed for performance under adverse conditions, this durable 4TB SSD features read and write speeds go up to 1050 and 1000 MB/s, respectively. Bus powered, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD utilizes a USB Type-C connection, while a USB Type-C to C cable is included, along with a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter so you can use any device to back up to this huge and portable storage.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

