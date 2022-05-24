Save $350 on the Devin Graham Signature Glidecam at B&H

If you have ever wanted to get the smooth cinematic shots seen on your favorite YouTubers' videos, but don't want to spend a fortune on expensive gimbals for your setup – or you have multiple setups which can become costly getting a gimbal to suit them all – then this amazing Glidecam deal from B&H is for you, with a saving of $360 you can get the Devin Graham signature stabilizer for just $449. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Glidecam Devin Graham Signature| was $799 |now $449 (opens in new tab)

SAVE: $350 Capable of supporting mirrorless, DSLR and video cameras from 2 to 12 pounds, this is the perfect stabilizer to obtain cinematic footage without spending a fortune on a gimbal that can do it all, simply balance your setup via the user-friendly controls and get shooting.

US DEAL

Supporting mirrorless, DSLR and video cameras between 2 and 12 pounds, the Glidecam Devin Graham Signature Series Stabilizer combines features from the companies HD-Series stabilizers. It features many professional features from more elaborate body-mounted systems to transform your shaky handheld footage into smooth, cinematic shots.

Its precision camera balance platform incorporates a quick-release, sliding dovetail plate that lets you quickly attach or remove your camera, and features fine-tuning controls that enable precision front-to-back and side-to-side adjustments for horizontal balancing. Further aiding balancing is a 1" diameter telescopic center post with laser engraved guide markings and a position-adjustable gimbal for quick vertical balancing of your camera system.

This is an amazing bit of kit that you can take with you on any shoot, and even enough it does needs fine tuning, like any stabilizer or gimbal, once it is locked in you can leave it. However, if you are running a multi-crew and someone else needs to us it, with its user friendly controls and quick adjustment, you will be up and running in no time. Priced at just $449, saving you $350 at B&H this is a tool to be used in anyones film kit. It's rare that such tools can be used on such a wide range of models, from mirrorless to RED cinema cameras – even more so when they are reduced, so grab yourself a bargain!

Read more:

Best wireless follow focus (opens in new tab)

Best cine lenses (opens in new tab)

Best 4K camera (opens in new tab)

Best cine cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Netflix approved cameras (opens in new tab)

