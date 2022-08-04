Save a fortune on this Delkin 512GB CFexpress card, now just $169

If you're looking to get a memory card upgrade to unlock your cameras best features or your wanting to extend your shooting time for stills or video, then this amazing limited-time steal deal from B&H is just the ticket!

You can now get a Delkin Power 512GB CFexpress type B card for just $169.99 at B&H (opens in new tab) – that's an incredible $330 off retail price!

(opens in new tab) Delkin Power 512GB CFexpress Type B|was $499.99|now $169.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $169.99 Built with reliability, strength, and performance in mind the Power series from Delkin deliver fast read speeds of 1730 MB/s read and 1540 MB/s write to take your 6K video or 30fps stills to the next level!

US DEAL

Using a PCI Express 3.0 x4 interface that supports NVM Express, this CFexpress card records at outstanding speeds up to 1540 MB/s write for cinema-quality video captures, including, 6K, DCI 4K, and Full HD video at up to blistering 180 fps. It also supports continuous burst shooting of up to 200 raw images.

Capable of offloading data at lighting speeds reaching up to 1730 MB/s, CFexpress cards helps ensure quickest and most-efficient data transfers from card to computer for immediate access to your files, allowing sooner post-production start times. This is good for photographers and videographers who need to quickly unload large amounts of data and get back to shooting as quick as possible.

On top of great specs you can now save a small fortune on this card as B&H are now offering a $330 discount (opens in new tab) for a limited-time only, so be quick to snap up this bargain and extend your shooting time and unlock your cameras highest features.

