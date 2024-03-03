Saudi Arabia seen like never before in breathtaking photography books by Oliver Pilcher and Assouline

With today being World Wildlife Day, it's the perfect time to see the astonishing world and wildlife of Saudi Arabia like never before in the new mind-blowing three-part photobook series by renowned photographer Oliver Pilcher, forming part of Assouline's Ultimate Collection.

These three new visually-led coffee table photography books are dedicated to the beautiful wildlife of Saudi Arabia, with each series focusing on the wildlife of the Arabian Gulf. They are named Falcons from Saudi Arabia, Camels from Saudi Arabia and Horses from Saudi Arabia.

These luxury coffee table books pay homage to these three powerful creatures that have become synonymous with Saudi Arabian culture, and each series enables you to explore the wonders of the Arabian Gulf and its wildlife like never before.

Falcons from Saudi Arabia

This wonderful book delves into the ancient traditions of falconry in the Arabian Gulf, revealing the deep-rooted connection between falcon and falconer.

In this richly detailed exploration, you'll discover how falconry is more than just a hobby; it's a cherished tradition that embodies the profound respect and admiration for these majestic birds. Through vivid storytelling and stunning imagery, the book highlights the integral role of falconry in traditional Arabic culture, offering a unique glimpse into a world where falcons reign supreme.

Camels from Saudi Arabia

This fascinating exploration of one of the most iconic creatures of the Arabian landscape – the dromedary camel. Throughout history, these majestic animals have been celebrated in poetry, art, and legends, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.

This captivating book embarks you on a journey that spans centuries, bridging the gap between the past and present, as you delve into the fascinating world of camels with stunning imagery and insightful storytelling of these magnificent creatures and the enduring legacy they hold in Arabian culture.

Horses from Saudi Arabia

In the heart of Saudi Arabia, the Arabian horse has been sculpted by the land itself – its athleticism refined, its distinctive features perfected and its temperament shaped by the desert.

Today, Saudi Arabia's passion for all things equestrian is evident in the hosting of the world's largest and most prestigious horse race, as well as a wealth of other valuable equine competitions and events.

Through vivid imagery and compelling storytelling, Horses from Saudi Arabia invites you to witness the sheer beauty of these beloved animals in their natural habitat, offering a glimpse into a world where horses are treated like gods.

All three of these photobooks from Assouline capture the incredible sights and nature of the Arabian Gulf and showcase what it truly means to be Arabian.

However, for those interested in buying either one book or the whole set, your name had better start with "Sheikh", as each volume is priced at $1,200/ £1,000 / AU$1,200 and can be purchased at assouline.com and Assouline stores worldwide.

