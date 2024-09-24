SanDisk's latest Outdoors SDXC cards are the toughest SD cards we've even seen

Waterproof, shockproof, drop-proof, X-Ray-proof, heat and freezeproof: these SD cards are tougher than Chuck Norris

SanDisk has released a new line of rugged SD cards: SanDisk Outdoors. Designed for all-weather photography and any scenario where you might encounter extreme conditions, Outdoors cards boast the most rugged toughness credentials we've ever seen from an SD card.

