SanDisk launches new flagship SD cards, pushing speed and storage limits

SanDisk has released three new additions to their extensive range of SD cards. Two of the new cards are 512GB and 1TB versions of the popular Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC range. Being UHS-II cards, both are fast performers, capable of up to 280MB/s read and 150MB/s write speeds. Both also have V60 video speed class certification, signifying that they can write at a sustained minimum speed of 60MB/s. SanDisk claims this makes both cards suitable for recording video footage at up to 6K resolution.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk produces several distinct ranges of SD cards, and confusingly there are even two separate UHS-II ranges, both called Extreme Pro. The two new V60 cards are positioned in the slower of the two Extreme Pro ranges, but SanDisk has also launched a new entry in the fastest, flagship Extreme Pro range.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Boasting speed ratings of up to 300MB/s read and 260MB/s write, as well as a V90 video speed class rating, the new SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card becomes the largest capacity option of SanDisk's fastest SD card. The card is claimed to be suitable for recording 8K video, though this is likely dependent on frame rate and bit depth, as generally the best CFexpress cards are preferred for recording very high resolution video without risk of dropped frames.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Fittingly, the new 512GB V90 card also becomes SanDisk's most expensive consumer SDXC card, with a price tag of $599.99. The two new V60 cards are a bit more accessibly priced, costing $449.99 for the 1TB card, and $229.99 for the 512GB version. All three cards are now listed at B&H, though are not yet available to pre-order or buy.

