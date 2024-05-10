Samsung sells more phones than Apple and takes top spot in first quarter 2024

By
published

The smartphone market continues its comeback as shipments increased 6% year on year, with Samsung taking the leasd

iPhone 13 Pro vs Samsung S22 Ultra
(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

Apple is no longer the world’s biggest smartphone maker by volume, as Samsung took over the top spot, according to analysts Counterpoint Research.

The global smartphone market continued its comeback in the first quarter of the year as shipments increased six percent year on year, with a total of 296.9 million. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

