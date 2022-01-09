Samsung launches The Freestyle: a super stylish projector that looks like a spotlight

Samsung has announced the launch of its all-new portable screen and entertainment device, The Freestyle. In essence this is a powerful compact projector, speaker and ambient light source in a compact package, which can be plugged into main power, taken out on any adventure, and even used in video productions in the field thanks to it accepting batteries for remote operation.

The future of go-anywhere entertainment is here and its available to pre-order now for $899 from Samsung.

The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one lightweight package that weighs only 830 grams. Its versatile cradle offers rotation up to 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings – with no separate screen required.

For power, The Freestyle is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above, so it truly becomes a go-anywhere projector-come-media device whether you're on the move, on a camping trip or anywhere else.

The Freestyle is also a pioneer in that it’s the first portable screen that works when connected to a standard E26 light socket without the need for additional wiring, besides the compatibility with the traditional wall plug option.

When you're not using it as a projector to stream content, The Freestyle also provides mood lighting effects thanks to its ambient modes and translucent lens cap creating any mood you see fit in the home. The Freestyle is also acts as a smart speaker, and can analyze the music being played through it and pair visual effects that can be projected on surfaces.

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Freestyle's party tricks continue as it also offers Smart TV features available on Samsung Smart TVs, with built-in streaming services, mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. It is also the industry’s first portable projector that is certified by global major OTT partners, which means that it offers customers with the best content viewing experience possible.

It is also the first projector to include far-field voice control, enabling users to choose their favorite voice assistants when using the device hands-free. The Freestyle sounds like a device that tech lovers have been waiting for!

Samsung The Freestyle| $899 Samsung The Freestyle| $899

SAVE $59.99 when you purchase before 23 January. The Freestyle is a tech lover's dream, offering a compact and portable solutions for home and outdoor cinema.

US DEAL



Read more:

Best projector for video

Best projection screens

Best Samsung phones