Samsung Galaxy A35 camera rumored for an upgrade – but don't get too excited

Expected in the first few months of 2024, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is a mid-range smartphone poised to benefit from an upgraded main camera. For those who can’t afford or just have no need for the latest iPhone or Google Pixel, a mid-range camera phone can still take great photos but at a fraction of the cost.

We spend a lot of time banging on about the best camera phones and for good reason – they are incredibly powerful tools for content creation. But the latest models with the best specs are also extremely costly, and for a lot of people it’s an expense that can’t be justified. It doesn’t matter how much of a game changer the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x telephoto zoom or 48MP main camera might be; it’s still going to cost you well over a grand.

Phone photography enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that the Samsung Galaxy A35 is rumored to feature a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. According to GalaxyClub, The primary camera is expected to have a 50MP sensor (a small upgrade from the 48MP camera found on the Samsung Galaxy A34), delivering sharp and detailed photos. It is likely to be joined by the same 8MP wide-angle, 5MP macro and 13MP front-facing camera as found on its predecessor, but no further camera specs have been leaked.

While other news outlets have described this upgrade as significant, it’s hard to get excited over two extra megapixels. The images are not likely to be noticeably different and, as it stands, the remaining camera lenses are unchanged. We would have liked to see an upgrade in the front-facing camera, too, but who knows – perhaps we could yet be surprised.

