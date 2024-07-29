Samsung could be about to supercharge the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera quality

By
published

Upcoming One UI 7.0 update is expected to bring major image quality enhancements to the S24 Ultra

Close up of cameras on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone held in a hand with purple lights blurred in the background
(Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

Samsung's custom Android user interface, One UI, is due a major update by the end of the year. One UI 7.0 is due to be rolled out to select Galaxy phones - notably the S24 Ultra - by the end of 2024, and it's expected to bring with it a significantly improved camera experience.

Read More:
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra full review
The best camera phones in 2024

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles