Salvador Dali inspired image shortlisted for Pink Lady Food Photographer award

The shortlist for the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 has just been announced and the entries aren't all that you might imagine. Submissions include everything from mouth-watering, restaurant-worthy shots, to imaginative sculptures of vegetables and even a Salvador Dali-inspired collage.

Thousands of images were submitted from all over the world, each displaying incredible technical abilities, outside-the-box creativeness and powerful storytelling. While some mages tell tales about where our food comes from, how it’s harvested and how it’s cooked, others capture the enjoyment food brings, the craftsmanship of haute cuisine and the dedication to deliciousness.

The language of food culture is one that breaks down borders, brings people together and provides communities with a reason to interact and enjoy each other's company. Food is a vital lifeline that is easily taken for granted by those who have it and cherished by those who don’t.

Winners will be announced on 26 April 2022 at 2:30pm EST / 7:30pm BST via the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year’s YouTube channel. It will be hosted by a very special celebrity Master of Ceremonies and broadcast all over the world so people can enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

Charity Meal (Image credit: Subrata Dey)

The Winemaker (Image credit: David Silverman)

Romanesco Broccoli (Image credit: Steve Varman)

Baked Honey Figs (Image credit: Jade Winslade)

Preparing fresh egg omelette (Image credit: Dipabrata Sur - The Philip Harben Award Food in Action)

This year the judging panel is made up of photographers and foodies including cookbook author, photographer and columnist, Nik Sharma, art director and curator of Inter Art Gallery in Beijing, NA Risong, Fiona Shields, head of photography at The Guardian News & Media and Tanseem Alsultan, an investigative and national geographic photographer. Other judges include Phillip Prodger, Rein Skullerud, DCW's Chris George and panel chair, David Loftus.

A cash price of £5,000 will be awarded to the overall winner and they will also have their work displayed at the Royal Photographic Society in Bristol. Individual category winners can win anything from £200 - £1,000 in cash to vouchers for photography services or even a hotel stay.

To see the full list of prizes, find out how to enter next year’s competition or view the full 2022 shortlist gallery, head to the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year website.

