Ricoh WG-80 waterproof zoom compact camera drops to its lowest price

By
published

This rugged compact camera can take the knocks and be used underwater – and can now be bought for £239

Ricoh WG-80 deal
(Image credit: Ricoh)

Compact point-and-shoot compact cameras are making a compact - and so it is great to see that this Ricoh WG-80 is available at its lowest-ever price just in time for last-minute Christmas shoppers. Amazon has reduced the price to £249 - a saving of £100.

The WG-80 is designed to take the knocks, boasting that it is not only crushproof and freezeproof - but it is fully waterproof down to a depth of 14m. But although this can be used underwater, the camera offers a good range of features on land too - including a 5x optical zoom, that will put most smartphones to shame. And at its heart it has 1/2.3in sensor with a 16 megapixel resolution.

Ricoh WG-80
Ricoh WG-80: was £349 now £249 at Amazon

Save £100 at Amazon This rugged digital compact camera is fully waterproof, but has a 5x 28-140mm zoom and flash built-in for point-and-shoot photography. This deal is available for the black version only - but you can get it in orange for a tenner more.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles