Ricoh WG-80 waterproof zoom compact camera drops to its lowest price

Compact point-and-shoot compact cameras are making a compact - and so it is great to see that this Ricoh WG-80 is available at its lowest-ever price just in time for last-minute Christmas shoppers. Amazon has reduced the price to £249 - a saving of £100.
The WG-80 is designed to take the knocks, boasting that it is not only crushproof and freezeproof - but it is fully waterproof down to a depth of 14m. But although this can be used underwater, the camera offers a good range of features on land too - including a 5x optical zoom, that will put most smartphones to shame. And at its heart it has 1/2.3in sensor with a 16 megapixel resolution.
Save £100 at Amazon This rugged digital compact camera is fully waterproof, but has a 5x 28-140mm zoom and flash built-in for point-and-shoot photography. This deal is available for the black version only - but you can get it in orange for a tenner more.