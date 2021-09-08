Ricoh GR IIIx arrives with a 40mm lens for a tighter angle on street photography

The Ricoh GR III is a modern digital version of a pocket-sized APS-C camera much loved by pros and street photographers. This new version has the same design as the original, but swaps the first camera’s wide 28mm equivalent lens for a more natural 40mm angle of view.

This gives photographers a choice. The original Ricoh GR III is still ideal for wideangle street shots, landscapes and tight spaces, but the new GR IIIx offers a more normal, natural perspective, close to a ‘standard’ lens.

Ricoh’s GR III cameras are quite expensive and come with a fixed focal length lens and no viewfinder. However, they are much more compact than regular APS-C cameras and ideal for serious photographers who need a proper camera that can genuinely fit in a pocket. They have limitations, for sure, but they are still amongst the best compact cameras for enthusiasts and pros.

The GR IIIx sits alongside the existing GR III, offering a 40mm equivalent lens versus the original camera's 28mm. (Image credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh GR IIIx key features

The Ricoh GR IIIx boasts a new 26.1mm F2.8 GR lens, equivalent to a 40mm lens on a full frame camera. It incorporates two aspherical lens elements and a 2-stop ND filter which can be engaged for very bright conditions. Inside is a 9-bladed diaphragm for smooth bokeh, and this lens can focus down to 0.12m for close up shots.

The GR IIIx can capture 14-bit raw files and has a maximum ISO of 102,400. The 24.24MP APS-C sensor has no anti-aliasing filter in order to capture maximum detail, but if you are worried about moiré there is an AA Filter simulator that uses microscopic sub-pixel sensor vibrations to create the effect of an anti-aliasing filter over the sensor.

Inside, the GR IIIx has a 3-axis, 4-stop sensor shift stabilization system. (Image credit: Ricoh)

This is made possible by Ricoh’s sensor shift Shake Reduction (SR) system, which offers 3-axis image stabilization and up to 4 stops of shake compensation – it also has an Auto Horizon Correction function.

The autofocus uses a hybrid contrast/phase-detect system that now incorporates face and eye detection. Ricoh says a future firmware update for the existing GR III will add these features to that camera too.

The older GR III will also get the new model’s upgraded post-shooting functions, including 11 basic modes combining hue, saturation, contrast and grain effects.

The GR IIIx does now have a viewfinder built in, but you can get a clip-on viewfinder as an optional extra. (Image credit: Ricoh)

No viewfinder, FHD video only

The GR IIIx does share some limitations of its predecessor. There is no viewfinder, which we guess is the price of the super-compact design – though the rear touchscreen display does have an Outdoor View setting for bright light.

It’s also restricted to full HD movies only. That’s probably no great drawback in a camera designed for shoot-from-the-hip street photography, but it does draw attention to the older tech used in this camera.

Ricoh GR IIIx price and availability

We don’t have a definite date for availability yet, as the Ricoh website has this camera on pre-order. The UK price will be £899.99 UK, with US pricing to be confirmed.

