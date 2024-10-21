RedTiger's first-ever dual-4K dashcam captures incredible clarity, front and back

By
published

It's behind you: the RedTiger F77 gives the best-ever rear-view footage thanks to a pair of 4K cameras

RedTiger F77 dual-4K dashcam on a rock
(Image credit: RedTiger)

It seems that every day we get news of a new dashcam that's a world-first in one way or another. Just the other day we reported on the Viofo A329, the first 4K 60fps dashcam, and a couple of weeks before that brought news of the Wolfbox X5 that combines 4K, 2,5K and 1080p cameras for the most detailed all-round coverage, in-car and out. And now we have the RegTiger F77, one of the first dashcams to market that's equipped with dual 4K cameras, so incidents both in front of and behind your vehicle are captured with ultra-detailed clarity.

While there are many dashcams with a 4K front-facing camera, this is usually paired with a lower-resolution rear camera, typically with a 1080p or perhaps a 2K module, but the F77 gives equal prominence to what's going on behind you - as we saw on the recently-introduced Miofive S1 Ultra.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

