RedTiger's first-ever dual-4K dashcam captures incredible clarity, front and back

It seems that every day we get news of a new dashcam that's a world-first in one way or another. Just the other day we reported on the Viofo A329, the first 4K 60fps dashcam, and a couple of weeks before that brought news of the Wolfbox X5 that combines 4K, 2,5K and 1080p cameras for the most detailed all-round coverage, in-car and out. And now we have the RegTiger F77, one of the first dashcams to market that's equipped with dual 4K cameras, so incidents both in front of and behind your vehicle are captured with ultra-detailed clarity.

While there are many dashcams with a 4K front-facing camera, this is usually paired with a lower-resolution rear camera, typically with a 1080p or perhaps a 2K module, but the F77 gives equal prominence to what's going on behind you - as we saw on the recently-introduced Miofive S1 Ultra.

The F77 achieves this by marrying up a pair of dual Sony IMX678 sensors, to enable crystal-clear, dual-channel 4K video capture. This is backed up with 128GB of internal eMMC 5.1 memory, which offers reliable data storage while eliminating the need for external SD cards and enhancing the security of recorded footage. The eMMC storage technology provides a remarkable 400% improvement in write speeds compared to traditional SD cards, and comes with an extended 10-year lifespan.

The front and rear cameras both record in 4K, 128GB of memory offers ample storage, and fast 5.8GHz Wi-Fi enables footage to be instantly reviewed on your phone (Image credit: RedTiger)

Combining Sony Starvis 2 pixel technology with HDR capabilities, the F77 provides clear recordings even in low-light conditions, ensuring visibility of important details at all times so that critical moments are clearly captured, even during intense collisions.

Voice-control recognizes 12 voice commands, along with touch control for intuitive operation. The F77 also has built-in GPS and a parking mode, plus 5.8GHz Wi-Fi for lightning-fast data transfer.

"Our F77 model marks a substantial breakthrough in dashcam innovation," said Jonny, CEO at RedTiger. "While the market has predominantly focused on enhancing the front camera, we've recognized the equal importance of rear recording. Through extensive market research, we've heard the clear demand from consumers for higher rear camera clarity. With the F77, we aim to deliver a distinctive and more reliable and secure experience that addresses these needs, ensuring comprehensive coverage for drivers."

The RedTiger F77 retails for $329.99 in the US. Other territories will follow.

