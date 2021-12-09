Red approves Exascend Archon 1TB CFexpress card for use with Red Raptor

Memory and storage manufacturer Exascend, known for providing high end solutions to enterprise, professionals and prosumers, has had its Archon 1TB series of CFExpress cards approved by Red Digital Cinema as a third-party option to be used with Red's latest flagship, Red Raptor.

Now this might not seem like news to some, but Red had a history of only supporting Red branded cards from Red or Red approved retailers, usually at a very high cost compared to the market equivalents.

Exascend Archon CFexpress 1TB| $1,200 at B&H Exascend Archon CFexpress 1TB| $1,200 at B&H

Approved by RED and designed to capture raw 8K video, raw photos and continuous image bursts, this 1TB card features read speeds of up to 1700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1600 MB/s.



Now that Red's approved this lighting fast card from Exascend, that's able to handle 8K RAW footage with speeds of 1600 M/Bs write and 1700 M/Bs read, it means this is not only a great option for Red Raptor users, but it brings a change to Red's ecosystem that loyal Red users have been requesting for many years.

This significant change also begs the question: is Red considering testing and approving other CFexpress card options from different manufacturers?

This would certainly be welcomed by users who have had to put up with Red's previous strategy, which has left them feeling compelled to buy expensive branded media – other manufacturers offer a vast list of approved media.

However, today is a great day for Red and its cinema camera users who are now able to buy this extremely fast and capable card for their Red Raptors.

