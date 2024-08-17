Realme reveals world's-fastest phone charger

By
published

So fast you could get a full charge before you finish your coffee

Realme 320W SuperSonic Charge
(Image credit: Realme)

Battery charging: not usually an exciting subject, but here's some charging news that could get the juices flowing(!). Realme has just debuted its new SuperSonic Charge, which at a mind-boggling 320 Watts is capable of fully charging (1-100%) a 4,420mAh phone battery in just 4 minutes 30 seconds. Charging to 50% takes less than two minutes, while a 26% charge can be achieved in just one minute.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

