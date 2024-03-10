Rankin's new portrait project challenges the misconception of foster carers

Rankin has teamed up with the National Fostering Group to create a series of portraits to challenge the misconceptions of what it takes to be an eligible foster carer in the UK.

The portrait series is part of the Faces of Fostering campaign that aims to shed light on fostering and, more importantly, who is eligible to be a foster carer, ousting outdated stereotypes and misinformation. Rankin is used to working with supermodels and celebrity subjects, but for this project he has laid down his fashion lens to capture 12 new portraits that "celebrate the true diversity in fostering".

Selome Atsbaha is 57 and lives in London. She is a foster carer (Image credit: Rankin | National Fostering Group)

The UK urgently needs 11,000 foster carers, with a reported 230 children entering the care system each day. Research undertaken by the National Fostering Group shows that 44% of people don't believe that they are eligible to foster, and this rises to 49% among those who identify as LGBTQ+, disabled, single, 55+, and semi-skilled and unskilled. This has been preventing people who would offer a safe home from applying to foster.

The Faces of Fostering campaign has been launched to prove this wrong, and show that foster parents are just as diverse as the children they are taking care of. Children and young people entering the care system come from all walks of life and vary in race, religion and ethnicity, so it is also important that there is an option for the homes they enter to have some familiarity and connection.

Carol and John McIntyre are both 73, married and live in Somerset. They are foster carers (Image credit: Rankin | National Fostering Group)

The stunning portraits that have been created by Rankin challenge these misconceptions and celebrate the diversity of foster carers. The portraits are taken of carers from a variety of backgrounds, including a portrait of Carole and John McIntyre who are both 73 and who over the last 13 years have provided care for over 20 children.

"People often assume that because of our age we’d be too old to look after children and foster," they say. "But on the contrary, we've found that fostering has given us a new sense of purpose and has enriched our post-retirement lives."

Currently, in the UK, 35% of the population think that being too old is a barrier to fostering children and 72% of people over 55 believe that they would be ineligible, but that simply isn't the case. Similar data shows this is also true for being single and not earning enough money.

Marisol Carreno, 39 and Michelle, 34 are married and live in West Lothian, Scotland. They are foster carers (Image credit: Rankin | National Fostering Group)

"This photo shoot was a celebration of diversity, compassion, and the extraordinary individuals who open their hearts to foster care," says Rankin.

"It was a joy to capture the essence of people from all walks of life, each sharing a common desire to make a difference in a child's life. If you're considering fostering, reach out to National Fostering Group – they will guide you through the process."

I know firsthand the value of a safe home that foster carers can provide young children. My mother is over 55 and is a foster carer, and the care system is in desperate need of more foster carers in the UK. This important project both celebrates the diversity of foster carers and highlights misinformation about what it takes to be eligible, hopefully attracting new people to the possibility.

Sadia Hameed, 41 and Nadia Hameed, 37 are two sisters from London and are both foster carers (Image credit: Rankin | National Fostering Group)

