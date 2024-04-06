Proton Cam is 'the world's smallest broadcast camera'

Scheduled to launch at NAB 2024, the Proton Cam is tiny, measuring 28mm x 28mm and weighing just 24g - to put that in more context it's a little over the size of a pair of dice!

There can be many useful applications for a high-end broadcastable video device such as this, with body cameras and small camera drones, in particular, springing to mind.

Not much has been shared by, or even about, the manufacturer, and at present its website is just a landing page in preparation for the 'start in summer 2024'. We do, however, know a little bit about the proposed Proton Cam and some of its features.

Claimed to have 'industry-leading' image quality, it incorporates 12-bit sensor technology and an advanced Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) to deliver high resolution and dynamic range. The camera will also boast a wide 120-degree angle of view and excel at capturing low-light imagery.

Proton Camera also states that the battery life is much longer than other cameras in the same area of the market, disperses heat, and improves operational stability in challenging environments.

Until we see the cameras in action it's difficult to comment on how accurate these claims are. If it is as stacked full of industry-leading features as hoped, with its tiny form factor it would make it extremely useful in several fields. A camera that small could revolutionize drone capture, combating the main challenges of size and weight

It would also be extremely useful for creating smaller body cams and other wearable tech. In football (soccer for our American users), referees in the German Bundesliga trialed the RefCam, a small wearable camera able to broadcast the referee's POV of the game live. This is another viable industry that could utilize a camera such as the Proton Cam.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more information on availability and pricing, we will have to wait until NAB 2024 (the The National Association of Broadcasters trade expo) which runs from April 13 - 17, 2024 in Las Vegas.

See our guides for more information on the best drones for beginners and the best camera glasses.