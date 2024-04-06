Proton Cam is 'the world's smallest broadcast camera'

By Kalum Carter
published

Proton Camera Innovations claims to have developed the world's smallest broadcastable camera at just over an inch tall!

Proton Cam
(Image credit: Proton Camera)

Scheduled to launch at NAB 2024, the Proton Cam is tiny, measuring 28mm x 28mm and weighing just 24g - to put that in more context it's a little over the size of a pair of dice! 

There can be many useful applications for a high-end broadcastable video device such as this, with body cameras and small camera drones, in particular, springing to mind.  

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

