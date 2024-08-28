ProGrade Digital cuts the cost of CFexpress cards for Sony camera

Prograde Digital has released a new 120GB version of its Gold CFexpress Type A memory card in a bid to offer a more affordable option to photographers and videomakers. This smaller format of CFexpress is currently only used in Sony's more recent mirrorless cameras.

The newer lower-capacity card offers the same quality as the current ProGrade CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold 240GB and 480GB memory cards - but just with a lower capacity. 

