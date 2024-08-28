ProGrade Digital cuts the cost of CFexpress cards for Sony camera

New CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold card cuts capacity but not quality to offer a more affordable option for photographers
(Image credit: Prograde Digital)
Prograde Digital has released a new 120GB version of its Gold CFexpress Type A memory card in a bid to offer a more affordable option to photographers and videomakers. This smaller format of CFexpress is currently only used in Sony's more recent mirrorless cameras.
The newer lower-capacity card offers the same quality as the current ProGrade CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold 240GB and 480GB memory cards - but just with a lower capacity.
This provides the same maximum read speed up to 900MB/s as existing cards, but with sustained write speeds of up to 450MB/s (down from the 600MB/s on the higher capacity cards). Burst shooting can achieve a speed of 800MB/s, and the minimum sustained write speed is 200MB/s, as required for a VPG 200 standard.
The smaller capacity will be particularly appealing to stills photographers, who are less likely to need the storage required by those shooting 4K or 8K video footage. And it also means that a shoot can be spread over several cards – for security or to improve workflow. Each card has an etched serial number.
The Gold series of cards use an NVME host interface with PCIe Gen3 x1 interconnect, as well as being fully compliant with the CFexpress 2.0 specification.
The 120GB card will retail for $159.99. 240GB and 480GB versions sell for $239.99 and $339.99 respectively.
Other manufacturers making Type A CFexpress cards include Sony, Lexar, Delkin, OWC, and Angelbird.
