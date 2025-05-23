Sebastião Salgado dies aged 81
The death of legendary Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado has just been announced
Breaking News - Legendary photographer Sebastiao Salgado has died it was announced today. The 81-year-old Brazilian environmentalist, best known for his large-scale black and white photographs of natural world, his images of people and places were seen by millions through his books and exhibitions.
To many fellow photographers, he was perhaps the greatest photographer of his generation. I first remember seeing his work in the 1980s, and was captivated by his extraordinary images of the ant-like armies of workers scaling the open-cast gold mines in Serra Pelada, Brazil.
I had the pleasure of meeting him briefly in 2017 when he came to the UK to talk as a headline speaker at The Photography Show. It was humbling, not just to meet my hero, but to hear the way he talked with such passion about nature, and to see him talk about some of his best-known images.
“When you see these pictures they are much more than just nice pictures, than just a story. It is my life,” he said that day.
“Photography is much more than just taking pictures – it is a way of life. What you feel, what you want to express, is your ideology and your ethics. It’s a language that allows you to travel over the wave of history.” You can see his talk in full here.
He will be sorely missed.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.