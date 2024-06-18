Portrait of Humanity Vol.6: stunning photos of grief, pride and community

Photographed in war zones, capital cities and marginalized communities, the winners of the Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 award have been announced.

From the British Journal of Photography, the competition winners present “a collection of photographs from all corners of the world that highlight the ubiquitous experiences uniting us during times of division,” according to the press release.

Mick Moore, CEO of the British Journal of Photography said:

“The true power of photography is to make the everyday extraordinary. The winners of this year’s Portrait of Humanity have yet again succeeded in bringing a fresh eye to the world that surrounds us. The rhythm of life beats in these images.”

Three series winners were announced, as well as 30 individual winners.

The three series winners are:

Seif Kousmate, Waha

(Image credit: Portrait of Humanity vol.6 © Seif Kousmate)

Waha, meaning oasis in Arabic, is a mixed media series which delves into the destruction of natural wetlands in the artist's native Morocco. He uses fire and acid to deface the surface of his images. Morocco is home to some of the largest wetlands in the world, and they face increasing threats from urban development and land conversion.

Kousmate said:

“I wanted to explore and experiment with new processes as a metaphor of the degradation within the oasis. I felt an urgent need to tell the story of Moroccan oases, to contribute to their preservation and highlight the deep connection between humanity and nature. Through POH, this series will reach a new audience and raise awareness about the ongoing degradation of the oases."

Andrés Mario de Varona, No More Mud In Our Eyes

(Image credit: Portrait of Humanity vol.6 © Andrés Mario de Varona)

This series focuses on themes of friendship, community and trust through his images of a man called Aaron Garcia. The photographer became known as ‘the gas station photographer’ in his hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico, because of his tendency to hang out at his local filling station for hours at a time, talking to and photographing local people.

When Garcia approached him, “he told me he sensed a lack of home within myself,” said de Varona, “During our first encounter, I asked if he wanted to embark on a project with me.”

Garcia died in September 2023 in unresolved circumstances, but the resulting images of his time with de Varona trace a life guided by native beliefs and traditions, dedicated to living in harmony and supporting others to do the same.

Camille Gharbi, Matres Mundi

(Image credit: Portrait of Humanity vol.6 © Camille Gharbi)

‘Mothers of the World’ is a series of photographs of a group of immigrant women from Africa, who run Les Mamas de Grigny, a catering business in one of Paris’ poorest neighborhoods.

Gharbi inverts the conventions of classic European portrait art, reframing the women in regal portraits that probe France’s colonial past and its current treatment of immigrants from those former colonies.

“Photography is a means of transformation,” says Gharbi. “The works we produce won’t change the world, but they can help to shape it by transforming the way we perceive it.

A selection of individual winners:

Erberto Zani, Anumukherjee, India

(Image credit: Portrait of Humanity vol.6 © Erberto Zani)

"Anumukherjee is an acid attack survivor. In 2004, one of her female friends, jealous of her beauty, attacked her with acid. The criminal was jailed for 10 years and now is free. Anumukherjee had to have 22 surgeries but lost both eyes. This photograph is part of my long-term project ‘Survivors’, about acid attack survivors around the world."

Betty Oxlade-Martin, After school in Kerala, India

(Image credit: Portrait of Humanity vol.6 © Betty Oxlade-Martin)

"Kerala, schoolgirls radiate joy as they journey home. The vibrant hues of their school uniforms illuminate the streets at dawn and dusk. Adorned with beautiful waistcoats, tunics, bows and plaits, they wear their education with pride. In a region where access to education can be limited, the celebration of learning shines brightly among children."

Vladimir Karamazov, On the Border, Bulgaria

(Image credit: Portrait of Humanity vol.6 © Vladimir Karamazov)

"When you are forced to leave your life and start over in a new place with new people there is an old tradition of sitting in silence for a minute before leaving. The minute between memories and the unknown. The minute to remember all the good moments of your life so far and to mobilise for the unknown new beginning. A minute you will remember forever. To find yourself at the border, to leave your life and go looking for another without wanting it. In recent years, this has become commonplace."

