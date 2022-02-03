Popular

Popular street photography camera Ricoh GR IIIx now back in stock

Ricoh GR IIIx, which is an extremely popular compact camera for street photography is now back in stock at retailers

The Ricoh GR IIIx is a modern digital version of a pocket-sized APS-C camera, which is much loved by pros and street photographers. This new version has the same design as the original, but swaps the original camera’s wide 28mm equivalent lens for a more natural, and proving ever popular 40mm angle of view.

Announced in Europe on September 2021, and later confirmed for sale in North America , you now have the change of getting your hands on this great compact camera that is now back in stock at Adorama for $996.95.

The Ricoh GR IIIx boasts a new 26.1mm f/2.8 GR lens, equivalent to a 40mm lens on a full frame camera. It incorporates two aspherical lens elements and a 2-stop ND filter which can be engaged for very bright conditions. Inside is a 9-bladed diaphragm for smooth bokeh, and this lens can focus down to 0.12m for close up shots.

The GR IIIx can capture 14-bit raw files and has a maximum ISO of 102,400. The 24.24MP APS-C sensor has no anti-aliasing filter in order to capture maximum detail, but if you are worried about moiré there is an AA Filter simulator that uses microscopic sub-pixel sensor vibrations to create the effect of an anti-aliasing filter over the sensor.

The GR IIIx does share some limitations of its predecessor. There is no viewfinder as standard (although one is available as an optional extra), which we guess is the price of the super-compact design – though the rear touchscreen display does have an Outdoor View setting for bright light.

It’s also restricted to full HD movies only. That’s probably no great drawback in a camera designed for shoot-from-the-hip street photography, but it does draw attention to the older tech used in this camera.

