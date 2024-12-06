Photographer says she was wrongfully arrested after photos proved she was in another state

A photographer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Reno, Nevada, and two police officers, claiming that she was wrongfully arrested after the maid of honor's car was burglarized during a wedding that she photographed. In the lawsuit, the photographer claims that she was wrongfully arrested after sharing photos and documents that proved she was in a different state at the time the stolen debit card was used.

According to local news outlet This is Reno, the lawsuit stems from an incident during a June 15 wedding. During the wedding, the maid of honor's car was broken into and a wallet and debit card stolen. The debit card was then allegedly used the next day in Reno.

During a voluntary interview with the two officers in the complaint, the photographer claims that she shared photographs and documentation that proved that she was visiting family in Sacramento, California, during the time that the stolen debit card was used in Reno, Nevada. After requesting to leave the interview, the photographer claims the interview then turned into an interrogation where she was then arrested and booked after asking for legal counsel.

The district attorney dismissed all charges against the photographer. The photographer is now suing the city, Washoe County and two officers for unlawful detention and false arrest, claiming that the incident damaged both her personal and professional reputation as well as her emotional wellbeing.

The lawsuit also alleges that the officers in the case withheld video footage of the perpetrator and only turned over blurred and indistinct footage to the district attorney. The lawsuit also claims that the officer falsely stated the debit card was found in the photographer's bag.

According to This is Reno, the maid of honor is the daughter of a former public information officer who is friends with one of the officers accused in the lawsuit. The photographer’s lawyer claimed that that arrest never would have happened had that friendship not existed.

You might also like…

Take a look at these wedding photography tips, and you might also be interested in the best wedding cameras on the market right now.