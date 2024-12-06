Photographer says she was wrongfully arrested after photos proved she was in another state

The wedding photographer has now filed a lawsuit for wrongful arrest in the Nevada case

A photographer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Reno, Nevada, and two police officers, claiming that she was wrongfully arrested after the maid of honor's car was burglarized during a wedding that she photographed. In the lawsuit, the photographer claims that she was wrongfully arrested after sharing photos and documents that proved she was in a different state at the time the stolen debit card was used.

According to local news outlet This is Reno, the lawsuit stems from an incident during a June 15 wedding. During the wedding, the maid of honor's car was broken into and a wallet and debit card stolen. The debit card was then allegedly used the next day in Reno.

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

