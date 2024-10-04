People are getting more adventurous with holiday snaps (but most just use a phone!)

Many globetrotting travelers look to include famous landmarks in their holiday shots

British travelers are increasingly embracing high-tech ways of capturing special holiday moments, according to research from photo printing company CEWE. Analysis of their data suggests that nearly a quarter (23%) of tech-savvy holidaymakers use gear such as drones (7%), GoPros (7%) and 360 cameras (10%) to capture top-quality photos and content of their trip.

Somewhat less surprisingly, the vast majority (67%) still rely on their smartphones to capture holiday snaps. The research also revealed that 20% of holiday-goers are prepared to splash out extra on luxury trips for more eye-catching imagery, with 45% looking to include famous landmarks in their images, and 40% taking the majority of their photos on beach holidays. Only 1% claim not to take any photos at all.

According to CEWE's data, 40% of holidaymakers take most of their snaps on the beach (Image credit: CEWE)

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE, commented: “Our research demonstrates that the importance of capturing quality photographs as a reminder of our holidays has never been greater.

“British travelers are investing in more advanced technology such as drones, GoPros and tripods to create unique, memorable holiday content that they can cherish for years to come.

