Pentax K-1 Mark II DSLR drops to BEST-EVER price saving you over £600!

I have found the wonderful Pentax K-1 Mark II at its LOWEST-EVER price for just £1,169 at Amazon - that is a MASSIVE saving of £630 off RRP!

Pentax K-1 Mark II|was £1,799|now £1,169

SAVE £630 at Amazon. Embrace DSLRs at their finest with this Pentax flagship that still has features that even the most modest mirrorless could dream about. Built like a tank and offering 36MP stills and 1080p video this a brilliant DSLR.



💰 Lowest-ever price!

✅ 36MP stills, built like a tank

❌ Clunky body and older tech



💲Price Check: Wex: £1,499

The Pentax K-1 Mark II, is an advanced successor to the company's first full-frame flagship DSLR, this one stands out with enhanced processing and improved imaging capabilities. Central to this camera is an amazing 36.4MP CMOS full-frame sensor paired with the Pentax Prime IV image processor, enabling the capture of high-resolution stills at up to 4.4fps and Full HD video recording.

The updated 14-bit image processor incorporates a Ricoh-developed Accelerator Unit, which reduces noise, enhances clarity and color accuracy, and extends the sensitivity range up to a massive ISO 819,200 for better performance in low-light conditions. Additionally, it's equipped with a 5-axis Shake Reduction system that can enhance image quality by minimizing camera shake for sharper handheld shots.

This stabilization system also supports the popular Pixel Shift Resolution II, which combines four sequential frames to produce images with greater color detail and resolution. This Pentax also offers Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution that offers similar benefits, even during handheld shooting!

Beyond its impressive imaging features, the K-1 Mark II boasts a distinctive physical design. Its robust stainless steel and magnesium alloy body is extensively weather-sealed, making it ideal for harsh and cold climates. The large pentaprism optical viewfinder provides 100% frame coverage and a high 0.7x magnification, while the rear 3.2" 1.04m-dot LCD with a unique Cross-Tilt design allows for flexible positioning at various angles. Additionally, the camera includes built-in Wi-Fi for wireless remote control and image transfer and built-in GPS for geotagging images and tracking shots on an interactive map for astrophotography.

All of this for just £1,169 at Amazon is a steal

