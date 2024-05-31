Pentax K-1 Mark II DSLR drops to BEST-EVER price saving you over £600!

Save a MASSIVE £630 off the legendary Pentax K-1 Mark II full-frame DSLR - now at its lowest-ever price!

Pentax K-1 Mark II lowest ever price
If you're a lover of everything DSLR and you're not interested in the best mirrorless cameras on the market and want to buy one of the best DSLRs that you can still buy new today then you're in for a treat!

I have found the wonderful Pentax K-1 Mark II at its LOWEST-EVER price for just £1,169 at Amazon - that is a MASSIVE saving of £630 off RRP!

Pentax K-1 Mark II|was £1,799|now £1,169
SAVE £630 at Amazon. Embrace DSLRs at their finest with this Pentax flagship that still has features that even the most modest mirrorless could dream about. Built like a tank and offering 36MP stills and 1080p video this a brilliant DSLR.

💰 Lowest-ever price!
✅ 36MP stills, built like a tank
❌ Clunky body and older tech

💲Price Check: Wex: £1,499

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

