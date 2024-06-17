Pentax 17 film camera launches today - and you can watch along!

Breaking news:

We know that Pentax has been working on a new film camera for some time, but now it has been confirmed that the official launch of the Pentax 17 half-frame compact will be tonight...

Excitingly, there is also a YouTube of the launch - so that we can all watch when the full details of this analog camera are released to the world. The premiere kicks off tonight, June 17 at 4pm Eastern Time, 9pm British Summer time - and you can follow along here.

Called the Pentax 17, the fixed-lens camera gets its name from the dimensions of the film format - 17x24mm - which is just under half the width of a normal 35mm frame. So twice the exposures for each roll you buy - and where the default is a vertical aspect ratio, rather than a landscape one.

Can't wait... then get a sneak peak in the YouTube video short from influencer Mistral Soixantequinze, who amusingly concludes it is a "more sustainable alternative to disposable cameras"…

We'll bring you the full official specification, pricing and availability as soon as can.

See our guide to the best film cameras, and to the best 35mm film