Canon's craziest camera now comes in a new color

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Canon launched its cigarette packet-sized content creation camera last year. But it keeps on going from strength to strength, as evidenced by this fresh new finish.
Everything else about the camera is the same as it was before. The same 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, same 4K 30p / FullHD 60p video, same 2-inch touchscreen, same autofocus system… the only difference is, the camera now comes in a very attractive white finish.
Which, if the company's launch video is anything to go by, Canon seems to think will appeal to fashionable young women.
I personally love this little camera. The "camera people" I speak to don't understand the point of the V10, pointing out that other vlogging cameras like the Sony ZV-E1 and ZV-E10 do a better job.
The problem is, both cameras still have way too many controls and dials for anyone unfamiliar with a camera, the ZV-E10 burdens you with choosing a lens, and they're both still designed like conventional cameras that you point at yourself with all the buttons on the wrong side.
That's why the "non-camera people" I speak to really like the V10, because its ergonomics actually suit its purpose, there are minimal controls, and you basically just turn it on and press record. It even has a built-in stand.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Right now the white version of the Canon PowerShot V10 is only available in select Asian territories, but I can see it making its way to other regions sooner or later. Canon sells the white EOS R50 all over the world, after all.
Image 1 of 7
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.