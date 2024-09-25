Canon's craziest camera now comes in a new color

By
published

It's Canon quirkiest camera ever – and now it might be its prettiest camera, too, with this fresh new color option

Animation of a young woman holding a Canon PowerShot V10 White up to the camera, against a variety of backgrounds
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon's super cute, super compact vlogging camera now comes in a clean new colorway, as a white version of the Canon PowerShot V10 has just dropped.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Canon launched its cigarette packet-sized content creation camera last year. But it keeps on going from strength to strength, as evidenced by this fresh new finish.

Image 1 of 7
Canon PowerShot V10 White, against a white background
(Image credit: Canon)

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

TOPICS

