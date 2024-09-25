Canon's craziest camera now comes in a new color

Canon's super cute, super compact vlogging camera now comes in a clean new colorway, as a white version of the Canon PowerShot V10 has just dropped.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Canon launched its cigarette packet-sized content creation camera last year. But it keeps on going from strength to strength, as evidenced by this fresh new finish.

Everything else about the camera is the same as it was before. The same 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, same 4K 30p / FullHD 60p video, same 2-inch touchscreen, same autofocus system… the only difference is, the camera now comes in a very attractive white finish.

Which, if the company's launch video is anything to go by, Canon seems to think will appeal to fashionable young women.

The Canon PowerShot V10 looks pretty dang gorgeous in white (Image credit: Canon)

I personally love this little camera. The "camera people" I speak to don't understand the point of the V10, pointing out that other vlogging cameras like the Sony ZV-E1 and ZV-E10 do a better job.

The problem is, both cameras still have way too many controls and dials for anyone unfamiliar with a camera, the ZV-E10 burdens you with choosing a lens, and they're both still designed like conventional cameras that you point at yourself with all the buttons on the wrong side.

That's why the "non-camera people" I speak to really like the V10, because its ergonomics actually suit its purpose, there are minimal controls, and you basically just turn it on and press record. It even has a built-in stand.

Right now the white version of the Canon PowerShot V10 is only available in select Asian territories, but I can see it making its way to other regions sooner or later. Canon sells the white EOS R50 all over the world, after all.