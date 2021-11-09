Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II to get 4K streaming via firmware update

The Lumix GH5 Mark II is already one of the best 4K cameras for video, thanks to its 4K/C4K 50/60p 10-bit video capabilities, but it's also capable of live streaming via wired LAN and USB tethering, and this new firmware update, available from November 29, will give users new 4K streaming options.

Streaming capability has become a major selling point for videographers and vloggers who want to broadcast live either from their home studio setups and out on location. Panasonic's GH5 II Firmware Version 1.1 update brings enhanced RTP/RTSP streaming via wired LAN and via USB tethering to support maximum 4K high resolution livestreaming for both indoor and outdoor use. It will also be possible to livestream using multiple cameras using LUMIX Tether PC software and via USB tethering with a smartphone is possible.

Panasonic has supplied a table (below) of the updated streaming capabilities.

*RTMP only (Image credit: Panasonic)

(Image credit: Panasonic)

More GH5 II firmware 1.1 features

As well as adding 4K streaming capabilities (above) the Lumix GH5 II 1.1 firmware update adds a new Live View Composite function, together with increased customization offering 720° and 1080° Focus Ring Controls, and Lumix Tether software features that allow connection via wired LAN, multiple camera control and zoom control of Lumix G power zoom lenses.