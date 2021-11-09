Popular

Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II to get 4K streaming via firmware update

By

Panasonic's already formidable hybrid stills/vlogging camera will be even better with this free update

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II
(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Lumix GH5 Mark II is already one of the best 4K cameras for video, thanks to its 4K/C4K 50/60p 10-bit video capabilities, but it's also capable of live streaming via wired LAN and USB tethering, and this new firmware update, available from November 29, will give users new 4K streaming options.

Related articles

Best Panasonic cameras
Best 4K cameras for video
Best cameras for streaming

Streaming capability has become a major selling point for videographers and vloggers who want to broadcast live either from their home studio setups and out on location. Panasonic's GH5 II Firmware Version 1.1 update brings enhanced RTP/RTSP streaming via wired LAN and via USB tethering to support maximum 4K high resolution livestreaming for both indoor and outdoor use. It will also be possible to livestream using multiple cameras using LUMIX Tether PC software and via USB tethering with a smartphone is possible.

Panasonic has supplied a table (below) of the updated streaming capabilities.

*RTMP only (Image credit: Panasonic)

(Image credit: Panasonic)

More GH5 II firmware 1.1 features

As well as adding 4K streaming capabilities (above) the Lumix GH5 II 1.1 firmware update adds a new Live View Composite function, together with increased customization offering 720° and 1080° Focus Ring Controls,  and Lumix Tether software features that allow connection via wired LAN, multiple camera control and zoom control of Lumix G power zoom lenses.

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.

Related articles