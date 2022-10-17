Own a Robert Capa or Eve Arnold print for $100/£100 – Magnum Square Print Sale is on now

Own a Robert Capa, Eve Arnold or Steve McCurry print – or many more – in the latest Magnum Square Print Sale, until 23 October

Magnum Photos continues its 75th-anniversary celebrations with the second in a series of three Square Print Sales.

‘Now’ runs until Sunday October 23 and follows ‘Precedents’, which took place in March. The series will conclude with ‘Vital Signs’ next spring.

Together, the three sales offer a fascinating look back over the history of the iconic photo agency, which was founded in 1947.

This latest sale is a collaboration between Magnum and The Photographers’ Gallery in London: 31 photographers who work with the gallery are contributing images, which takes the overall total of prints in the sale to more than 100.

These sales run for just one week, so you’ll need to act quickly to own a museum-quality print.

The ‘Now’ Square Print Sale is open until Sunday 23 October at 23.59 EST (20.59 PST/04.59 BST Monday 24 October).

Alessandra Sanguinetti: ‘The Explorer’. Buenos Aires, Argentina. 2002 (Image credit: © Alessandra Sanguinetti / Magnum Photos)

Photographers and their estates were asked to select an image from their archive that stands out for them now – perhaps an image felt to be pivotal in their career; an image that calls to mind an experience or moment that has stood the test of time; or an image within the Magnum archive that they feel captures their photographic voice.

And the results of this selection process look set to make this Square Print Sale one of the best ones yet, with works spanning eight decades from the likes of Eve Arnold, Olivia Arthur, Robert Capa, Carolyn Drake, Leonard Freed, Richard Kalvar, Steve McCurry, Susan Meiselas, Martin Parr, Alec Soth, and Alex Webb.

Highlights from the selection of 31 prints by The Photographers’ Gallery include Evgenia Arbugaeva, Dorothy Bohm, Julie Cockburn, Chris Dorley Brown, Alma Haser, Martina Lindqvist, Pentti Sammallahti, and Luke Stephenson.

An exhibition of the full collection of prints is open now at The Photographers’ Gallery (16-18 Ramilies Street, London W1F 7LW) until the closing of the sale on October 23.

Click here to browse the full selection (opens in new tab) of the prints available in the ‘Now’ sale.

Own a limited edition Magnum Square Print for $100

Magnum Square Prints are printed on 6 x 6in (15.24 x 15.24cm) archival paper; the image size is 5.5in (14cm) on the longest side. The images will not be cropped but will have white borders.

As the sale runs for just seven days, you will need to act quickly to own a museum-quality print from some of the biggest names in photography for just $100/£100/€120 plus tax.

Magnum Photos was founded in Paris in 1947 and holds regular Square Print Sales every year. The images in each sale are always different, and are not available outside the sale window.

Richard Kalvar: ‘Hanging out in the subway.’ New York City, USA. 2022. (Image credit: © Richard Kalvar / Magnum Photos)

Chris Dorley Brown (TPG): ‘MG Metro, Norton Folgate, EC2.’ London, England. 1987. (Image credit: © Chris Dorley Brown)

René Burri: Buenos Aires, Argentina. 1960. (Image credit: © René Burri / Magnum Photos)

Alma Haser (TPG): From the series ‘Pseudo’. 2018. (Image credit: © Alma Haser)

David Hurn: ‘Dolly Parton lookalike competition.’ Phoenix, Arizona, USA. 1979. (Image credit: © David Hurn / Magnum Photos)

Bieke Depoorter: ‘Michael.’ Portland, Oregon, USA. May 2015. (Image credit: © Bieke Depoorter / Magnum Photos)

Dorothy Bohm (TPG): Tuileries Gardens. Paris, France. 1953. (Image credit: © Dorothy Bohm)

Alec Soth: New York City. 2018. (Image credit: © Alec Soth / Magnum Photos)

Steve McCurry: ‘Woman in Chand Baori Stepwell.’ Abhaneri, India. 2016. (Image credit: © Steve McCurry / Magnum Photos)

Martina Lindqvist (TPG): ‘Untitled 23.’ 2014. From the series Neighbours. (Image credit: © Martina Lindqvist)

The sale is on for only seven days – so be quick!

This is just a flavor of the prints on offer in the ‘Now’ Square Print sale. To browse the full selection, and make a purchase, go to: www.magnumphotos.com/shop (opens in new tab)

Magnum Square Prints are printed on 6 x 6in (15.24 x 15.24cm) archival paper; image size is 5.5in (14cm) on the longest side. The images will not be cropped but will have white borders instead.

'Now' is open until Sunday 23 October at 23.59 EST (20.59 PST/04.59 BST Monday 24 October).

