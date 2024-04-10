Our favorite 360 camera, the Insta360 X3 drops to lowest price ever

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab our most favorite 360 camera, the Insta360 X3 now at an all-time low

Insta360 X3 deal
(Image credit: Future)

Suppose you're a content creator looking to capture your next viral video to share across your socials. In that case, there is no denying that using the best 360 cameras on the market is a really neat way to make sure you cover all of the action and edit the best bits afterward.

Well or most favorite 360-degree camera, and placed at the top of our best 360° camera guide, the Insta360 X3 has now received a permanent price drop, now just $399.99 at B&H or Amazon.

Insta 360 X3|was $449.99|now $399.99 SAVE $50 at B&amp;H. Price Check |

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1724558-REG/insta360_cinsaaq_b_one_x3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Insta 360 X3|was $449.99|now $399.99
SAVE $50 at B&H. If you're looking for a great 360-degree camera, and our top favorite rated number 1 on our list - the best just got even cheaper!

Price Check | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FInsta360-Official-Sticker-Set-Stabilization%2Fdp%2FB0C2C8YG8B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Amazon $399.99

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

