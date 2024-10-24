Oppo announces its new flagship phone series with Hasselbad cameras: Find X8

Sporting Hasselblad cameras, Oppo says its next flagship offering will get a global launch
Oppo has officially announced its next camera phone series: Find X8. Continuing the tradition of previous Find X-series phones, the new line-up will feature cameras by Hasselblad, with the Find X8 showcasing an all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System, as well as "a host of ultra-grade features".
Oppo's press release doesn't go into much more detail about the upcoming Find X8 phones, only that they'll include "state-of-the-art hardware", and next-gen AI capabilities.
“Find X8 series sets a new standard for smartphone excellence, combining our superior Hasselblad Master Camera System with next-generation performance, battery technology, and a leap forward for OPPO AI as part of ColorOS 15", says Pete Lau, OPPO SVP and Chief Product Officer.
"Find X8 Pro is a camera flagship pushing industry limits with its incredible zoom and Find X8 is incredibly thin and light despite its ultra-powerful performance across the board.”
Past rumors have suggested the Find X8 could have an interpretation of Apple's Dynamic Island feature, along with a 6.5-6.7", 1256x2760 display. The same source - frequent phone tipster Digital Chat Station - has also claimed that the Find X8 camera array will consist of a 50 MP main, 50 MP ultrawide, and a 3x periscope zoom camera, while the 5,600mAh battery could support 100W wired charging.
This latest announcement by Oppo would suggest the full launch of the Find X8 series may not be far away. If oppo follows its previous Find X release schedule, we'd expect to see the new phone drop early next year, though previous Find X phones haven't always been launched in exactly 12-month intervals. Oppo also states that it'll be expanding the availability of the Find X8 series globally. Find X models have tended to be China-only releases, but it's possible the Find X8 may be rolled out to other territories.
