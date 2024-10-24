Oppo announces its new flagship phone series with Hasselbad cameras: Find X8

By
published

Sporting Hasselblad cameras, Oppo says its next flagship offering will get a global launch

Oppo Find X7 Ultra
(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo has officially announced its next camera phone series: Find X8. Continuing the tradition of previous Find X-series phones, the new line-up will feature cameras by Hasselblad, with the Find X8 showcasing an all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System, as well as "a host of ultra-grade features".

Oppo's press release doesn't go into much more detail about the upcoming Find X8 phones, only that they'll include "state-of-the-art hardware", and next-gen AI capabilities.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles