OM System OM-1 II hits LOWEST-EVER price at Amazon

The OM-1 Mark II, the first flagship under the OM System name, is a revitalized second version of the acclaimed Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera. It features a 20MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and a TruePic X processor, delivering high-quality images, fast autofocus, and outstanding low-light performance with a native ISO range of 200 to 102,400.

Thanks to the Micro Four Thirds system's crop factor, the OM-1 Mark II is ideal for wildlife and nature photography, bringing subjects closer. Handheld shooting benefits from the 5-axis in-body image stabilization, significantly enhancing image sharpness. Overall, the OM-1 Mark II offers mobility, precision, and dependable performance for both photography and videography.

One of the most talked about new features on this camera is its built-in ND grad facility - that allows you to darken the top part of the image to allow for the sky being brighter than the foreground. You can adjust the position of the graduation, and the density of the filtration - saving you the need of physical ND grad filters.