Now there's a Fujifilm X100V Disney Edition (wasn't it rare enough already?)

Want an X100V? You now have a hundred more chances: meet the Fujifilm X100V Disney Mickey and Friends Edition, which goes on sale exclusively in Hong Kong at the end of the month.

Despite a global shortage of the Fujifilm X100V, apparently Fujifilm found a few boxes of stock and decided to pull a Leica – festooning the highly prized camera with Disney imagery to celebrate the 100th birthday of the House of Mouse. And, fittingly, it's limited to just 100 units worldwide.

The camera itself, as you might expect, is the same X100V that the world has been going bananas over, with its trusty 26.1MP X-Trans sensor and fixed 23mm f/2 lens. The body wrap has been replaced by a monochrome montage of Mickey Mouse, Daffy Duck and Goofy, while the silver top plate is laser-etched with the Disney 100 logo and the limited run "serial number" (out of 100).

Also included is a Disney 100-branded thumb grip and gray shoulder strap, along with a cowhide leather camera case featuring the Disney 100 logo and an image of Steamboat Mickey. The set comes with an engraved wooden "Birth Paper", denoting the number of the camera, and is presented in a handmade wooden box with drawers.

The Fujifilm X100V Disney Mickey and Friends Edition is only being sold in the Hong Kong territory (and at only three outlets, from what we can see) for HK$14,999 – approximately US$1,919 / £1,465 / AU$2,801.

To find out more, visit the official page and check out the video below.

