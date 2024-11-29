Nikon's Z 50mm f/1.8 S is under 500 bucks! I reckon you won't find it any cheaper over Black Friday

A nifty-fifty is a staple in any photographer's kit bag, and they don't get much better than the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S.
True, its f/1.8 aperture isn't quite as quick as some, but Nikon created this lens with outright optical quality in mind, and it is by far one of the sharpest lenses we've ever had the pleasure to test. Build quality is equally sublime, and at this price, it's actually cheaper than the 'budget' non-S-line Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4, as this Amazon deal knocks an incredible 48% off the list price.
Save $393 at Amazon The Nikon Z 50 f/1.8 S is the niftiest of nifty fifties, with incredible sharpness and top S-line build quality, and at well under $500, this is the best price we've found.