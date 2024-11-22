Nikon’s greatest DSLR the Nikon D850 is more than $1,000 less than the closest mirrorless in the Black Friday deals

The Nikon D850 is arguably Nikon’s last great DSLR, with its 45.7MP full-frame sensor and fast autofocus system. But while the best technology has moved to mirrorless, the best price has not. In fact, with the Black Friday camera deals, the Nikon D850 is more than $1,000 less than the brand’s closest mirrorless camera, the Z8.
This amazing deal puts the impressive 45.7MP full-frame camera at a price of just under $2,200!
While the best mirrorless cameras house the latest technology, opting for a DSLR means getting pro-like features at a significantly lower price point. The Nikon Z8 is arguably the brand’s closest mirrorless camera to the D850 with a similar 45.7MP full-frame sensor. But the newer mirrorless lists for around $4,000 with Black Friday sales dropping the price by about $500
Nikon D850 | was $2996 | now $2,196
SAVE $800 at Adorama
With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications.