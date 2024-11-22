Nikon’s greatest DSLR the Nikon D850 is more than $1,000 less than the closest mirrorless in the Black Friday deals

The Nikon D850 is arguably Nikon’s last great DSLR, with its 45.7MP full-frame sensor and fast autofocus system. But while the best technology has moved to mirrorless, the best price has not. In fact, with the Black Friday camera deals, the Nikon D850 is more than $1,000 less than the brand’s closest mirrorless camera, the Z8.

This amazing deal puts the impressive 45.7MP full-frame camera at a price of just under $2,200!



While the best mirrorless cameras house the latest technology, opting for a DSLR means getting pro-like features at a significantly lower price point. The Nikon Z8 is arguably the brand’s closest mirrorless camera to the D850 with a similar 45.7MP full-frame sensor. But the newer mirrorless lists for around $4,000 with Black Friday sales dropping the price by about $500

Nikon D850 | was $2996 | now $2,196

SAVE $800 at Adorama With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications.

As a former owner of the D850, I wish I had spent so little on what will probably always be my all-time favorite DSLR. Switching to mirrorless is a more future-proof decision, yet the D850 sits at a much better price point. And let’s face it, no one on Instagram is going to know whether or not you used a mirrorless or DSLR when looking at the resulting images.



Some photographers even still prefer the older DSLR for the larger size and optical viewfinder; the D850 could be one of the last ones that Nikon makes with the switch to mirrorless

If you’re interested in buying a DSLR, read our list on the things to consider before buying a DSLR on Black Friday. Or, browse our list of the best DSLRs, the best professional cameras or the best Black Friday camera deals.