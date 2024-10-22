Nikon Z6 III camera put through its paces at Red Bull break-dancing competition

By
published

Nikon ambassadors capture the dizzying action of Red Bull's break-dancing competition with the Nikon Z6 III

Red Bull x Nikon Breakdancing
(Image credit: Dani KM)

The Nikon Z6 III was released earlier this year and has quickly become one of Nikon's most favored all-around mirrorless cameras. Featuring an impressive spec list for stills and video, it improves upon its predecessor. But how well does it cope with the fast-paced action of competition breakdancing?

Nikon ambassadors Dani KM and Peter Li were given the opportunity to showcase the camera's abilities during the renowned Red Bull BC One breakdancing competition in London, capturing some incredible action images while doing so.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

TOPICS

Related articles