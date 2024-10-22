Nikon Z6 III camera put through its paces at Red Bull break-dancing competition

The Nikon Z6 III was released earlier this year and has quickly become one of Nikon's most favored all-around mirrorless cameras. Featuring an impressive spec list for stills and video, it improves upon its predecessor. But how well does it cope with the fast-paced action of competition breakdancing?

Nikon ambassadors Dani KM and Peter Li were given the opportunity to showcase the camera's abilities during the renowned Red Bull BC One breakdancing competition in London, capturing some incredible action images while doing so.

(Image credit: Dani KM)

The competition saw dancers battling it out to be named champions while also qualifying for the World Final, taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Unfortunately for the photographers, the competition didn't take place outdoors in natural daylight, instead, the dancers popped and locked under the cover of Leake Street Arches and The Brewery in London.

The Nikon Z6 III had its work cut out but with its excellent low-light performance, high dynamic range, and help from the house lights, the photographers managed to capture some impressive imagery that froze the action mid-headspin.

One of the most impressive aspects of these images that stood out to me was the colors produced by Nikon's sensor. Nikon colors have always divided photographers however it is hard to deny that the photos of the breakdancers and the surrounding advertising are rich and saturated adding the much-needed punch to accompany the action.

(Image credit: Peter Li)

This is especially present in the slow shutter images taken by the photographer and Nikon ambassador Peter Li. These images were taken with the popular Nikon 26mm f/2.8 Z, one of Nikon's smallest Z-mount pancake lenses, streaking colors throughout the scene.

By reducing the shutter speed to around 1/20sec, Li was able to capture the dynamic nature and shape of the dance movement, enhancing the experience and representing the moment.

The Nikon Z9 and the Nikon Z8 are certainly Nikon's flagship cameras for sports and wildlife, however, this shoot provides further evidence that the Nikon Z6 III can dance with the best of them!

(Image credit: Dani KM)

