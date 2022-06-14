Nikon x Duke of Edinburgh Awards in new photography course for young creatives

Nikon has just launched a brand new partnership with The Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Awards which aims to showcase the creative voices of young people through photographic and storytelling skills, Photographers without Limited is a course designed for those who have a passion for storytelling and photography but who couldn’t do it in the Skills section of the DofE awards.

The course will include a series of workshops led by Sharp Shots Photo Club and each of the nine participants will be provided with a Nikon D3500 and a Nikon AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens from Nikon. Each participant will be paired with a Nikon Ambassador or creator who will be able to offer expert advice and guidance on creating a great image and becoming a professional photographer.

The Nikon mentors include Lara Jackson, a conservation biologist and wildlife photographer, Jeaniq Amihyia, a London-based director and photographer, lifestyle and automotive photographer, Amy Shore and Harry Skeggs who is a multi-award-winning wildlife photographer.

They are joined by Tianna Williams who shoots maternity and newborn babies, Ben Moore, a self-taught photographer with an eye for architecture, wedding photographer Gurvur Johal, Alfie Bowen, a wildlife advocate and lover of black and white photos, medical and adventure photographer and finally Carolyn Mendelsohn, a portrait and fashion photographer who’s best known for her series, Being Inbetween.

The DofE’s Award (opens in new tab) content and storytelling lead, Rachel Palmer, said "it's a real privilege to be working alongside some of our young people as they develop their photography skills and develop their voices to tell their own, powerful stories. We're delighted to be collaborating with Nikon and Sharp Shots Photo Club to give these young photographers, who might not otherwise have the opportunity, the tools and platform to talk about issues that affect them and that they're passionate about."

At the end of the course, an exhibition will help to showcase the participant's work and anyone interested can follow their journey on Instagram using the hashtag #photographerswithoutlimits. The DofE Award already attracts thousands of 14-24-year-olds who are looking for an adventure, a way to help in their community and to discover self-resilience.

This new announcement is exciting news for anyone who wants the joys of DofE with an added spark of creativity. To find out more about the award and the Photographers Without Limits (opens in new tab) program, head to the DofE website.

