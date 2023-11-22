Nikon released a series of 'timeless' photographs for the launch of the Nikon Zf - can you tell when they were taken?

To mark the release of the Nikon Z f, Nikon has released a series of images made with the new camera that appear timeless but are made in the modern day, much like the camera design. They provided the camera to photographers from different locations and with different styles, with the brief of taking the viewer on a journey through time.

(Image credit: Maud Chalard | Nikon)

Nikon says, "Using the brand-new Nikon Zf, the photographers use light, space, and depth to create illusionary images that ask the question: were they taken now or then?"

The resulting images are a showcase of talent and the capabilities of the camera. Each photographer tackled the brief differently, resulting in a series of images that are both different, but at the same time linked by the innate nature of the brief. All of the images were shot utilizing the camera's black and white profiles to emphasize the timeless feel.

(Image credit: Maximilian Streich | Nikon)

Street photographer Maximilian Streich saw the brief as an opportunity to illustrate the power of street photography, and how at its core is a timeless genre, saying "Street photography is timeless as it enables the shooter to capture complex dynamic scenes into singular, powerful moments frozen in time". Photographing on the streets of Berlin, Streich set to capture the beauty of urban life in the German city.

(Image credit: Helin Bereket | Nikon)

Taking an alternative stance, photographer Helin Bereket demonstrated her skill at self-portraiture, embodying a character of an unknown era. Combining a character from an unspecified time against a modern backdrop, created an ambiguous aesthetic, making the viewer question the time it was taken - "challenging the audience to see beyond the surface", Nikon says.

(Image credit: Maud Chalard | Nikon)

Other photographers including Ben Moore, Johanna Herrstedt, Maud Chalard, and Theo Gosselin also contributed their style of photography to the series of images with images of London architecture, Americana, and travel stories.

The monochromatic series of images were all shot using the newly launched Nikon Zf and a selection of the best Nikon Z mount lenses, a camera that was rated highly in our review. Its retro charm encourages you to think differently and to play with creativity. Much like the images showcased by Nikon, the camera enables the user to journey back through time and approach photography in a free and expressive way.

(Image credit: Theo Gosselin | Nikon)

This is enhanced by the camera's specific black-and-white lever, allowing a quick change between color and black-and-white. In addition, there is a selection of different black-and-white tonal profiles including the Flat and Deep Tone Monochrome Picture Controls which are also ideal for the camera's 4K video capture.

With the increase of photographers who wish to shoot on film, but the ever-increasing price of film itself, there is a definite call for retro-styled digital cameras. Combining retro aesthetics and capture techniques with modern camera technology, it provides a film photography-like workflow, with the convenience of digital files and image quality.

