Nikon Japan maintains older manual focus cameras, but not Nikon USA

Nikon Japan has announced the return of its "MF Old Product Maintenance Service," according to Digital Camera Watch. This is available for a limited time starting on Monday, September 2nd, and running until Thursday, October 31st.

The maintenance is paid for, with pricing varying based on the specific product being serviced. The initiative aims to help owners of Nikon’s older SLR cameras and interchangeable lenses maintain their gear in top condition to carry on taking analog photos.

Originial Nikon F in Silver (Image credit: Canon)

The maintenance service is available for a selection of Nikon’s vintage SLR cameras and lenses, including models from the Nikon F, F2, F3, FM, and FE/FE2 series. The service primarily covers inspections and cleanings, as well as checks on the functionality and exterior of the equipment. For lenses, the service does include oil replacement in the helicoid mechanism, however, it is important to note that the service does NOT involve part replacements.

Customers interested in this maintenance service can apply by sending their equipment directly to the Nikon repair center or by making a request over the phone.

The process is expected to take approximately three months for each item. However, only certain prime lenses are eligible for this service, reflecting Nikon's focus on maintaining some of its most iconic and beloved products.

Nikon F3 (Image credit: Nikon)

This marks the fourth time Nikon has offered this maintenance service, with the most recent offering in 2021. The company decided to reintroduce the service following numerous requests from long-time users who continue to rely on their classic Nikon equipment.

The initiative underscores Nikon's commitment to supporting its customers and preserving the legacy of its historic products. I think this is a great initiative, but I think it should be offered on a global scale, or at least at Nikon Japan and Nikon USA.

To my knowledge, Nikon USA has the experience to offer this service and, while I understand the logistics for it to be offered at Nikon Japan currently, it would be a massive win for Nikon to announce a similar initiative for analog users in the US and elsewhere.