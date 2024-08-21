Nikon Japan maintains older manual focus cameras, but not Nikon USA

By
published

Nikon Japan is servicing old manual Nikon film cameras and lenses; why not offer it in America too?

Nikon FE being held in a hand to show off the camera
(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Nikon Japan has announced the return of its "MF Old Product Maintenance Service," according to Digital Camera Watch. This is available for a limited time starting on Monday, September 2nd, and running until Thursday, October 31st. 

The maintenance is paid for, with pricing varying based on the specific product being serviced. The initiative aims to help owners of Nikon’s older SLR cameras and interchangeable lenses maintain their gear in top condition to carry on taking analog photos.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

