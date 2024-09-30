This squirrel stuck in a tree like a Road Runner cartoon is among the finalists of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

A squirrel diving horizontally into a tree; a flying fish in hot pursuit of an eagle; a leopard playing hide-and-seek with a gazelle. These are but a few of the finalists of this year's Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

While wildlife photography is usually a serious business, this annual competition showcases light-hearted moments with silly outtakes from a shoot. The overall winners won't be revealed until December 10 2024, but here's a sneak peek at the shortlisted images.

The overall winner, as well as category and highly commended winners, will be announced at a dedicated awards night in London, UK. The awards will be followed by a free exhibition, taking place for one week only from December 10-16 at Gallery@Oxo on London's Southbank.

About Comedy Wildlife (Image credit: Comedy Wildlife Awards) Comedy Wildlife was founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam in 2015, and has since grown into a globally renowned competition with sustainability at its heart. In 2024 the competition is donating 10% of its profits to the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN). The free competition is open to wildlife photography novices, amateurs and professionals.

The competition saw nearly 9,000 entries from 98 countries, vying for the top prize – a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Masai Mara with wildlife photography experts at Alex Walker's Serian. The shortlist includes forty standalone images, four portfolio images and three video entries.

While the awards are all about the humorous aspects of photographing wildlife, there's a serious side to them, with the competition supporting sustainable conservation. This year's chosen charity, the WFN, is a UK-based organization that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.

Here are some of our favorite Comedy Wildlife 2024 finalists…

(Image credit: Przemyslaw Jakubczyk / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: Philippe Ricordel / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: Sarosh Lodhi / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: Leslie McLeod / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: Corentin Revel / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

At The Photography & Video Show earlier this year, Nikon announced that it was to sponsor the competition. The judging panel of industry-leading photographers will include Nikon Creators such as Cameron Whitnall, Lara Jackson and Roxy Furman, along with Nikon Ambassadors Daisy Gilardini and Charlie Hamilton James.

"We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of photographers from all around the world," said Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe senior general manager marketing,

"These images capture not only the humor and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life. At Nikon, we are immensely proud to be part of a competition that brings both joy and awareness to the wonder of our natural world."

You can also vote for your favorite entry – while also entering a free prize draw to win £500 (around US$670 / AU$970) – in the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Affinity Photo.

Check out the best camera for wildlife, the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife and the best trail cameras – excellent for animal lovers.