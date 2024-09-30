This squirrel stuck in a tree like a Road Runner cartoon is among the finalists of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Side-splitting shots of animals looking stupid: introducing the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024 finalists

Entrant to Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024 competition
(Image credit: Milko Marchetti / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

A squirrel diving horizontally into a tree; a flying fish in hot pursuit of an eagle; a leopard playing hide-and-seek with a gazelle. These are but a few of the finalists of this year's Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

While wildlife photography is usually a serious business, this annual competition showcases light-hearted moments with silly outtakes from a shoot. The overall winners won't be revealed until December 10 2024, but here's a sneak peek at the shortlisted images.

