Nextbase iQ is world's first smart dash cam - and has every angle covered!

Nextbase has announced the world’s first fully-connected smart dash cam, Nextbase iQ. It is designed to fast-track next generation safety, security, and AI-driver assistance.

Packed full of the latest AI-powered technology, the iQ is host to a range of cutting-edge new features, such as Spatial Awareness, where the Dash Cam anticipates, records, and notifies the user of incidents when away from your vehicle.

Building on its previous models, Nextbase iQ still offers key dash cam features including 4K, three cameras for front, back, and cabin views, able to record both externally and internally with cloud integration to make things as easy as possible for the end user.

The innovative new Roadwatch AI provides instant and accurate monitoring of other vehicles’ speeds and trajectories, and with the Witness Mode, iQ offers immediate handsfree recording, as well as real-time cloud upload and sharing to provide the ultimate video evidence for when things go wrong on the highway.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

Along with these state of the art features the Nextbase IQ app gives users real-time alerts and access to video recordings when away from their vehicles. Drivers can benefit from real time tracking with ultra-precise GPS, smart sense parking for enhanced monitoring of surroundings, and instant incident notifications including still snapshot visualisation.

Other key features include Smart Sense Parking, powered by AI-enabled Nextbase Spatial Awareness Technology, captures critical moments before and after any incident, tunable to adjust to circumstances to maximize security and minimize inconvenience.

The intelligent monitoring system keeps a close eye on your surroundings, including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, allowing drivers to obtain real-time alerts to observe and act upon if necessary. Another welcomed feature that was pioneered on the Series 2 Dash Cam range, and been improved upon with the Nextbase iQ is its automatic alerts for emergency services with location and other critical details following a serious accident. It might all sound a bit big brother at times but you can't argue with the fact dash cams are there to help protect you in any situation.

The Nextbase iQ is scheduled to go on sale in September this year, having been previewed at CES 2022.

