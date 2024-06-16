Next flagship OnePlus phone could feature a trio of 50MP cameras

Leaks are already surfacing regarding the camera specs of OnePlus's next flagship phone, the OnePlus 13. OnePlus is noteworthy in the camera phone sector due to its collaboration with Hasselblad, which supplies the optics for the cameras in many OnePlus phones. This joint effort looks set to continue for the OnePlus 13, according to the long-time (and usually reliable) tipster DigitalChatStation.

The latest leak, via 91mobiles, also suggests the OnePlus 13 will again feature a triple-camera array, but this time containing three 50MP sensors. These are said to include an improved ultrawide camera and a refreshed periscope telephoto module. The primary camera could likely use the same Sony LYT808 sensor as in the OnePlus 12. This is a 50MP, 1/1.43" chip with 1.12µm pixels. If OnePlus also carries over the same lens, then it'd offer a 23mm focal length and an f/1.6 aperture.

