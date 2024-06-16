Next flagship OnePlus phone could feature a trio of 50MP cameras

Leaks are already surfacing regarding the camera specs of OnePlus's next flagship phone, the OnePlus 13. OnePlus is noteworthy in the camera phone sector due to its collaboration with Hasselblad, which supplies the optics for the cameras in many OnePlus phones. This joint effort looks set to continue for the OnePlus 13, according to the long-time (and usually reliable) tipster DigitalChatStation.

The latest leak, via 91mobiles, also suggests the OnePlus 13 will again feature a triple-camera array, but this time containing three 50MP sensors. These are said to include an improved ultrawide camera and a refreshed periscope telephoto module. The primary camera could likely use the same Sony LYT808 sensor as in the OnePlus 12. This is a 50MP, 1/1.43" chip with 1.12µm pixels. If OnePlus also carries over the same lens, then it'd offer a 23mm focal length and an f/1.6 aperture.

A render of the OnePlus 12. We've yet to see any leaked renders of what the 13 could look like. (Image credit: @OnLeaks, www.mysmartprice.com)

The new ultrawide snapper is rumored to be based around Sony's new 50MP IMX882 sensor - a 1/1.95-inch chip, which the tipster also states will be the basis of the OnePlus 13's periscope telephoto module. This is said to offer a relatively conservative 3x zoom - we've seen periscope lenses reach 10x the focal length of a phone's wide-angle module before, in phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the S23 Ultra was only able to achieve such a long focal length by using a very small 1/3.52" sensor in its periscope telephoto module. If the OnePlus 13 does indeed employ the 1/1.95" IMX882 sensor, it'll likely offer superior telephoto image quality, and by using the same sensor in both the ultrawide and telephoto modules, image quality should also be consistent.

Elsewhere, DigitalChatStation suggests the OnePlus 13 will pack a hefty 6000mAh battery (up from 5400mAh in the OnePlus 12), which will be capable of 100w fast charging. Wireless charging has supposedly been dropped, presumably to make room for the increased battery size. Rumors also suggest the phone will be fronted by a 6.8" LPTO display with a 2K resolution, and will run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

Although this tipster has proven to be accurate in the past, it should still be noted that the leaked specs have apparently come from an engineering sample phone, not a final retail example. This, combined with OnePlus's typical December launch of its new flagship phone, means there's still scope for specs to change before the OnePlus 13 goes one sale.

Story credit: 91mobiles