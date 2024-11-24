New York street photography icon Saul Leiter is to be celebrated with a major retrospective exhibition at Foam

Undeniably one of the most influential color photographers of all time, Saul Leiter's breathtakingly beautiful photography continues to influence street photographers all over the globe. Many of your favorite photographers today would have taken inspiration from Leiter's color, compositions, or intimate approach to the medium, some without necessarily realizing it.

Leiter's life's work will be presented in Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World, a major retrospective exhibition at Foam, showcasing over 200 selected works that tell the story of his photographic journey. Leiter's early black-and-white work will sit alongside his most pioneering color photography, interweaved with his abstract paintings that informed his photographic approach and style.

Harlem, 1960 (Image credit: © Saul Leiter / Saul Leiter Foundation)

For nearly 60 years, Leiter photographed daily life in New York City. He captured the vibrant hustle and bustle of the streets as well as rare intimate fragments of time when the city's fast pace seemed to pause. This ability to seek out and frame these special glimpses of New York is a testament to Leiter's skill as a photographer.

Leiter was taking photographs in this way before the term 'street photography' was coined, and his work, among others of the same era, helped carve this new genre, introducing many of its techniques and mediums.

As a self-taught photographer, Leiter held a lifelong sense of curiosity, leading to an experimental and spontaneous approach which coupled with the use of color, set his work apart from others. By shooting in the rain and snow, Leiter would use windows and other reflective surfaces to frame and create abstract images for what is now considered his signature painterly style.

Footprints, c. 1950 (Image credit: © Saul Leiter / Saul Leiter Foundation)

The title of the retrospective is taken from a quote of Leiter's that sums up his attitude to his craft, Leiter says, "Photographs are often treated as important moments, but really they are fragments and souvenirs of an unfinished world".

This quote speaks to Leiter's poetic nature which is evident in both his painting and photography. Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World will be on display from January 24 – April 23, 2025, at Foam Amsterdam, Netherlands.

If you ever have the opportunity to experience Leiter's work in person, I highly recommend it. This artwork should not be viewed through a phone screen among countless imitative copies; it truly demands to be experienced in its physical form. I assure you, it will have a much more lasting emotional impact.

Untitled, undated (Image credit: © Saul Leiter / Saul Leiter Foundation)

