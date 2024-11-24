New York street photography icon Saul Leiter is to be celebrated with a major retrospective exhibition at Foam

By
published

Saul Leiter's pioneering work makes him one of the most influential color photographers of all time – but there is a lot more to his archive, including black-and-white and abstract

Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World
Ana, 1950s (Image credit: © Saul Leiter / Saul Leiter Foundation)

Undeniably one of the most influential color photographers of all time, Saul Leiter's breathtakingly beautiful photography continues to influence street photographers all over the globe. Many of your favorite photographers today would have taken inspiration from Leiter's color, compositions, or intimate approach to the medium, some without necessarily realizing it.

Leiter's life's work will be presented in Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World, a major retrospective exhibition at Foam, showcasing over 200 selected works that tell the story of his photographic journey. Leiter's early black-and-white work will sit alongside his most pioneering color photography, interweaved with his abstract paintings that informed his photographic approach and style.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles