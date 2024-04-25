New Prince Louis 6th birthday photo by Kate NOT EDITED says Kensington Palace

By Leonie Helm
published

Kensington Palace has insisted a recent photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother Kate, Princess of Wales is unedited

Prince Louis
(Image credit: Kensington Palace)

Kensington Palace has released a photo of Prince Louis taken by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to mark his sixth birthday. 

It is the first photo taken by the Princess to be released by Kensington Palace since news organizations recalled an image of Kate and her children due to concerns over manipulation. The Princess admitted to editing that image and later apologized for any “confusion caused.”

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

