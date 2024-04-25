New Prince Louis 6th birthday photo by Kate NOT EDITED says Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace has released a photo of Prince Louis taken by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to mark his sixth birthday.

It is the first photo taken by the Princess to be released by Kensington Palace since news organizations recalled an image of Kate and her children due to concerns over manipulation. The Princess admitted to editing that image and later apologized for any “confusion caused.”

The incident, which took place on Mother’s Day (March 10), garnered intense public as well as professional scrutiny, generating wild conspiracy theories.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Princess Charlotte’s left hand was out of line with the sleeve of her sweater, and Catherine’s zipper was misaligned, along with some blurred body parts.

The next morning, the Princess tried to explain the situation on the family’s official accounts. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

The photo incident, as well as months of scrutiny about her health, resulted in the Princess making a statement via pre-recorded video on March 23 revealing that she was in the early stages of treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

While Kate, who seems to favor a Canon camera, refers to herself as an “amateur photographer” she is currently patron of The Royal Photographic Society, after Queen Elizabeth II handed down her patronage in June 2019 after 67 years in the role.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A press release from Kensington Palace at the time read, “The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional well-being, particularly for children and young people.”

Kate, who studied art history at university has also been the patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012, and in 2018 became the first royal patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

She is known to take the official portraits of her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, for their birthdays every year.

If you agree with the Princess of Wales take a look at our best Canon deals here.