New Pentax O-GPS2 GPS unit will clip straight on to your Pentax DSLR’s hotshoe

The new O-GPS2 unit is compatible with the the PENTAX K-3 Mark III, KP, K-3, K-5II, K-5IIs, K-5, K-S2, K-S1, K-70, K-50, K-30, K-r, K-01, 645Z and 645D. In addition to using GPS data it can access the QZSS, GLONASS and Galileo systems too, depending on territory.

Smartphone users will take embedded location information for granted, but it’s not a standard feature on regular cameras. We do have a guide to the best cameras with GPS, but mostly if you want GPS information you’ll need an add-on device for your camera.

The device embeds the record the latitude, longitude, altitude, universal time coordinated (UTC) data at the time of shooting into image files, and this information can then be used by image cataloging and other software to show location information and map positions.

ASTROTRACER integration

This is pretty normal stuff for GPS add-ons, but the O-GPS2 goes further, integrating with the ASTROTRACER feature in compatible Pentax DSLRs and the inbuilt Pentax SR sensor-shift system to calculate the movement of celestial objects using the latitude obtained from the location data and the camera’s alignment data from its magnetic and acceleration sensors. This data can then be used to track stars and planets automatically so that they are rendered as sharp object rather than light trails.

An on-screen Simple Navigation function can be used to calculate the distance and direction of a destination from the current location, and an Electronic Compass can show the direction of the camera using its magnetic sensor and location data.

The O-GPS2 has a simplified, weather-resistant design (for protection in light rain) and is powered by a single AAA battery – it does not drain the battery in the camera.

Pentax’s list of compatible cameras covers much of its APS-C DSLR range and also its 645 medium format models. The full frame Pentax K-1 and K-1 Mark II have GPS built in.

The Pentax O-GPS2 GPS unit will cost £249.99 (about $311/AU$437) and should be available from June 2022.

