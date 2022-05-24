New Frontiers: Motorola confirms 200MP camera phone

It looks like a new megapixel monster is joining the best smartphone cameras, as Motorola China has officially confirmed a new 200MP camera phone is launching this July. The teaser, posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo (via GSMArena.com) by the General Manager of Lenovo's Mobile Business Department in China, says the 200MP camera sensor is a “new benchmark for image experience”.

Although the teaser doesn’t name a specific phone, it’s most likely that this is the flagship Motorola Frontier, which has been subject to the rumor mill since last year, said to come with the now confirmed 200MP camera and next-generation Snapdragon chip.

According to documents obtained by Technik News, the biggest leak/rumor surrounding the phone, the Motorola Frontier will feature a 200MP primary camera, using the new Samsung S5KHP1 image sensor, which can output 12.5MP or 50MP stills, as well as supporting 8K video recording at 30fps.

According to the report, the 200MP camera could be complimented by a 50MP Samsung SKJN1SQ03 ultra-wide lens and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto, making it a very impressive setup indeed. Up front, it’s also said to feature an 60MP OV60A OmniVision camera for selfies.

As well as using the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and making use of the “Always-On” security feature seen in the current chip, Technik News says the phone will have a 6.67-inch P-OLED curved edge display with full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Rumors elsewhere suggest that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which will be paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The battery is rumored as a 4,500 mAh with 125W wired charging and wireless charging with speeds between 30W and 50W speeds.

