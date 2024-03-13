New Aura 35 Professional Film Scanner to debut at The Photography & Video Show

By Rod Lawton
published

Designed for the pro photo lab market, the Aura 35 is built for resolution, speed and crystal-clear scans

Aura 35
(Image credit: Capix/Aura)

The Aura 35’s maker says it’s the first new professional scanner to be launched in at least a decade, with many existing alternatives 30 years old or more. So if you’ve been having trouble finding a lab that can supply high-quality scans from your 35mm films, that could change!

The Aura 35 isn’t due for release until autumn/winter 2024, but you can get an early look at The Photography & Video Show in the UK this weekend, March 16-19. An early pre-production model will be on display on the Capix stand for the four days of the show, along with a number of other analog-inspired products that bridge the analog-digital divide and fuel the resurgence in film photography.

Aura 35 specifications and features

The Aura 35 has an optical resolution of 4150dpi, producing 24-megapixel images from 35mm film scans. It has an antistatic ionizing brush to tackle that major issue with film scans – dust. The magnification needed to turn 35mm originals into full size digital images also magnifies tiny dust spots into blobs potentially every bit as annoying as sensor spots with digital images.

Many of us will be familiar with home/enthusiast scanners like the Nikon CoolScan range or Minolta DiMAGE, but these are no longer being made and anyone looking for the best film scanners right now has limited options.

Above: video shoting the Aura 35 scanner in action

That’s not where the Aura 35 is aimed, though. It’s destined for professional labs with high throughput where the device will get intensive, daily use. Interestingly, it features a modular design with repairable and upgradable parts that Aura describes as ‘industry standard’, and it’s clearly designed to address some of the spare part issues that have taken older scanners out of action.

We don’t have a price for  the Aura 35 as it’s a commercial product aimed at labs rather than home users. It will be distributed exclusively by Capix in the UK.

You will be able to see it in action, though, at the Capix stand at The Photography & Video Show at the Birmingham NEC 16-19 March. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



Related articles