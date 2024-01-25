Netflix approved cameras: What does it mean and what are they?

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Here's our guide to what Netflix approved cameras are, some might surprise you!

Netflix x UNESCO African Folktales Reimaged short film competition
(Image credit: Netflix & UNESCO)
Jump to:

Are you looking for the best Netflix-approved camera? You've come to the right place as we set out to find out what it really means when you hear the phrase "Netflix approved cameras". 

Netflix is arguably the leading streaming service right now, with up to 247 million subscribers as reported in Q4 2023. There are lots of challengers, but no one compares to the size of Netflix – or comes close in terms of outputting the streaming giant's original content. And if you want to produce or film something for the streaming goliath, you'd better make sure to use the right camera – otherwise, the big red mogul won't accept your film or documentary. 

A "Netflix-approved" camera achieves the minimum specs required to meet the expected quality of a Netflix Original, according to the company's own standards. This is a very extensive list, that goes into massive detail, which can be viewed in full at the Netflix Partner help center

Some of the models on the list are seriously expensive – like, more than your house expensive! – and would usually be hired by filmmakers, but there are a surprising number of relatively affordable models that you might have in your kit bag already. 

We even produced our own best Netflix-approved cameras guide, to help you make your next filmmaking purchase. But if you're a serious filmmaker and you need to know the details right away, then I've included our 'Top 6' below:

Best Netflix approved cameras: our top picks

Canon EOS C70Best hand-held rig

1. Canon C70

This digital cine camera can record up to DCI 4K 60p resolution video to dual slots, using widely available and affordable SD cards. High frame rates can be recorded in 4K up to 120 fps and up to 180 fps in a 2K cropped Super16 mode.

Read more: Canon EOS C70 review

Sony FX6Best all-rounder

2. Sony FX6

The Sony FX6 answers a real need for filmmakers that Sony's mirrorless Alpha cameras do not. For shooting video, there is nothing that comes close to using a real cinema camera that boasts professional controls and ergonomics.

Read more: Sony FX6 review

Panasonic Lumis S1HBest Hybrid package

3. Panasonic S1H

With the Lumix S1H, Panasonic has used its considerable video experience to bring many of its high-end VariCam features to the Lumix S range. Launched as Panasonic's video flagship, this is a formidable full frame filmmaking machine.

Read more: Panasonic S1H review

Sony FX9Most affordable full-frame

4. Sony FX9

If you want a full-frame cinema camera that you don't need a Hollywood budget for, this is the perfect option. Pro shoots require pro inputs, controls and 'riggablity' – the FX9 offers power and flexibility in abundance.

Read more: Sony FX9 review

Panasonic lumix Bs1HBest box-style

5. Panasonic Lumix BS1H

If you're an L-Mount shooter and you're looking for the ultimate compact solution for full-frame filmmaking, then this 6K box-style camera is perfect for any lightweight rig that fits anywhere. 

Read more: Panasonic Lumix BS1H review

Canon EOS R5 CBest for still and video

6. Canon EOS R5 C

If you want a professional video camera that is also just as good as stills, the Canon EOS R5 C is the best of both worlds.

Read more: Canon EOS R5 C review

How does Netflix choose their approved cameras?

Ever wondered what qualities make someone worthy enough to wield Thor's hammer? Netflix has thankfully released a new video that sheds some light on what makes a camera worthy enough to be deemed "Netflix approved”. 

Kris Prygrocki, Netflix’s camera systems specialist, reveals in a video posted to the company's YouTube channel (watch below) just how the cameras are evaluated and what criteria they must meet in order to be considered good enough to make the final cut and reach the screens of 247 million users!

So as we've learned, not just any cameras can be used to record shows intended for Netflix, and the ones that are, must first have been approved and selected by the company, such as the top 6 we've mended in this feature. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles