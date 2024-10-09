My job is to find deals and these are my 5 picks for the Amazon Prime Sale in the UK

Trying to spot the best deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale can be a bit of a nightmare. Some things you might want won't be in the sale, or you know things you might need will be on sale, but finding them is proving tricky.

Well, as the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, it's my job to review all the deals and highlight the best ones for our readers. I've done just that below by picking the best deals I've seen across the Prime sale in the UK so far - but hurry you only have until midnight tonight (October 9th, 2024) to take advantage of these outstanding price cuts.

While these deals have varying price ranges to suit all budgets, I also highly recommend checking out our dedicated hub for the best camera deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale in case anything else catches your eye.

Canon PowerShot V10 Starter Kit (black) | was £429.99 | now £239

SAVE £190.99 at Amazon Truly pocketable (the same size as a pack of cigarettes) and ridiculously easy to use! Just hold the V10 in your hand or fold out the built-in stand, then hit the record button and start shooting in fantastic FullHD or 4K quality with image stabilization and face detection.

Canon EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55mm|was £609|now £419

SAVE £190 at Amazon With the capability of shooting 24MP stills, this ready-to-shoot package with an 18-55mm lens and two batteries is perfect for beginners.

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,611

Save £888 at Amazon Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.

Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,549

Save £150 at Amazon The flagship of Fujifilm features a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K 60p video recording and cool retro-styling. This is a great camera at an even better price.

Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery | was £2,129 | now £1,549

Save £580 at Amazon The S5II is a phenomenal camera, especially for video, with features like 6K 30p capture and open gate recording. And with the versatile 20-60mm zoom lens, you can get shooting most subjects right away.

These deals range from buying great vlogging gear to pro-grade cameras like the Nikon Zf or Fujifilm X-T5 and I've even thrown in some other tempting deals if you're looking for an outstanding deal on one of the best hybrid cameras on the market, like the Panasonic Lumix S5 II.

