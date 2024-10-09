My job is to find deals and these are my 5 picks for the Amazon Prime Sale in the UK

By
published

These top 5 deals in the Amazon Prime sale make me smile, but hurry you only have until midnight tonight to buy!

(Image credit: Future)

Trying to spot the best deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale can be a bit of a nightmare. Some things you might want won't be in the sale, or you know things you might need will be on sale, but finding them is proving tricky.

Well, as the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, it's my job to review all the deals and highlight the best ones for our readers. I've done just that below by picking the best deals I've seen across the Prime sale in the UK so far - but hurry you only have until midnight tonight (October 9th, 2024) to take advantage of these outstanding price cuts.

Canon PowerShot V10 Starter Kit (black) | was £429.99 | now £239 SAVE £190.99 at Amazon

Canon PowerShot V10 Starter Kit (black) | was £429.99 | now £239
SAVE £190.99 at Amazon Truly pocketable (the same size as a pack of cigarettes) and ridiculously easy to use! Just hold the V10 in your hand or fold out the built-in stand, then hit the record button and start shooting in fantastic FullHD or 4K quality with image stabilization and face detection. 

View Deal
Canon EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55mm|was £609|now £419 SAVE £190 at Amazon

Canon EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55mm|was £609|now £419
SAVE £190 at Amazon With the capability of shooting 24MP stills, this ready-to-shoot package with an 18-55mm lens and two batteries is perfect for beginners.

View Deal
Nikon Zf | was £2,499| now £1,611 Save £888 at Amazon

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,611
Save £888 at Amazon Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.

View Deal
Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699| now £1,549 Save £150 at Amazon

Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,549
Save £150 at Amazon The flagship of Fujifilm features a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K 60p video recording and cool retro-styling. This is a great camera at an even better price.

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery | was £2,129 | now £1,549 Save £580 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery | was £2,129 | now £1,549
Save £580 at Amazon The S5II is a phenomenal camera, especially for video, with features like 6K 30p capture and open gate recording. And with the versatile 20-60mm zoom lens, you can get shooting most subjects right away.

View Deal
