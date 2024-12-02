My job is reviewing laptops: these are the only Cyber Monday deals I'd actually buy

Need a new laptop for serious photo or video editing? There are plenty of cut-price Cyber Monday laptop deals out there, but not all discounted machines will be up to the task of image editing. I've been reviewing laptops as part of my job as Digital Camera World's lab manager for years and have become a seasoned hand at spotting the best deals from the hundreds of discounts we get to see in the seasonal sales. These are my top picks for laptops that'll make light work of photo and video work, without costing you a small fortune. Don't miss out though, as these Cyber Monday deals will be over soon!

There are plenty of great offers this Cyber Monday:

🇺🇸 US laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 16" laptop | was $799.99 | now $634.26

Save $165.73 at Amazon There are cheaper Cyber Monday laptop deals, but this is the cheapest we'd recommend for serious photo editing: 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a powerful 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. The Full HD screen and 15-hour battery life seal the deal.

ASUS Vivobook S 14" OLED laptop | was $899.99 | now $764.99

Save $135 at Amazon We love OLED screens as they offer unparallel contrast, vibrancy and color space overage, making them excellent for color-critical editing. This laptop also packs a rapid Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, making it superb value.

ASUS Vivobook 16" laptop | was $1,299.99 | now $899.99

Save $400 at B&H Here's a high-end laptop for mid-range money! Packing a blazing-fast 14-core Intel Core i9 CPU, a generous 32GB RAM, and even GeForce RTX 4060 graphics to accelerate video rendering, this laptop has it all. With a huge $400 Cyber Monday discount, grab one while they're still in stock.

There are plenty of great offers this Cyber Monday:

🇬🇧 UK laptop deals

ASUS Vivobook 15.6" OLED laptop | was £499.99 | now £449.99

Save £50 at Amazon There are cheaper Cyber Monday laptop deals, but this is the cheapest we'd recommend for serious photo editing: 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a powerful 6-core Intel i5 CPU, and a premium OLED display with an incredible 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage. At this price, this is a stunning deal!

MSI Prestige 14" laptop | was £1,299| now £799

Save £500 at Currys Here's a high-end laptop for mid-range money! Packing an up-to-date and fast Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, a generous 32GB RAM, and even GeForce RTX 3050 graphics to speed up video rendering, this laptop has it all. With a huge £500 Cyber Monday discount, grab one while they're still in stock.

ASUS Zenbook 14" OLED laptop | was £1,349.99| now £949.99

Save £400 at Amazon We love OLED screens as they offer unparallel contrast, vibrancy and colour space overage, making them excellent for colour-critical editing. This laptop's 3K OLED display boast stunning specs, and it's teamed with a super-fast Intel Core Ultra 9-185H CPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is a formidable photo editing powerhouse at a great price.